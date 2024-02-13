‘Sweet Home’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Season 2 of the apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home ended with a title card teasing the show’s return in 2024. Netflix further fueled anticipation by announcing on Dec 13th that season 3 of Sweet Home was slated for release in the summer of 2024. This comes as a great relief, considering season 1 premiered back in 2020. Therefore, fans can now look forward to diving back into the thrilling world of monsters and survivors as the saga continues to unfold.

Who’s returning?

Actor Song Kang is set to return as Cha Hyun-soo in Sweet Home season 3 as the troubled protagonist. The shocking revelation of Lee Eun-hyuk’s survival in the season 2 finale also means actor Lee Do-hyun should reprise his role, despite his military enlistment. Joining them in reprised roles are Lee Si-young as Yi-Kyung, Go Min Si as Lee Eun-Yu, Jinyoung as Park Chan-yeong, Oh Jung-Se as Dr. Lim, and Kim Si-A as The Girl. Furthermore, it is expected that new characters will be joining the cast, but details about that remain undisclosed.

What to expect?

In season 2 of Sweet Home, Cha Hyun-soo still grapples with his inner turmoil, leaving everyone uncertain about which side of him will prevail in the next season. There is also the sudden reappearance of Lee Eun-hyuk, who everyone had presumed was dead. Much like Hyun-soo’s shifting personalities, it is also hard to figure out if Eun-Hyuk is a potential savior, or a looming threat. Meanwhile, Yi-kyung’s daughter is yet another mysterious figure whose role in the upcoming season could sway the balance between good and evil.

Also, the once peaceful stadium community is now fraught with tension as Chief Ji and Sergeant Tak are poised to reveal each other’s secrets. While the resurrection of Eun-hyuk’s and his new monster nature is still the major draw for season 3, there are other threats to look out for. Finally, the schemes of Ui-myeong/Sang-won to create neohumans is something to look forward to, as well as Dr. Lin’s research on the curse.

Sweet Home’s reception so far

Sweet Home famously made history by becoming the first South Korean show to break into Netflix’s Top 10 in the United States. The series was watched by 22 million subscribers globally within its first four weeks, and consistently ranked in the Netflix top 10 across over 70 countries. Critically acclaimed, the first season holds an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season also fared well, with an 80% approval rating based on five reviews, averaging at 5.9/10.