Almost 3 years after premiering, Netflix finally unveils the release date for the long-awaited return of its history-making apocalyptic horror

It’s stating the obvious to say that Korean content is among the most popular Netflix has to offer, but only one project has the distinction of being the streaming service’s first-ever original to enter the Top 10 most-watched list in the United States, and that accolade fell to Sweet Home.

All told, the episodic apocalyptic horror was a fittingly monster-sized hit for the platform, having burst onto the scene in December of 2020 and left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake. Naturally, the renewal question reared its head soon after, but it’s one that wouldn’t be answered for an excruciating 18 months.

Image via Netflix

It wasn’t until June of 2022 that Sweet Home was officially confirmed to be returning to screens, but at least it came with the added bonus of a guaranteed season 3 as well. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting to discover when they can get their next fix of gruesome action, and Netflix has answered those prayers at long last.

SWEET HOME

SEASON 2

DECEMBER 1 pic.twitter.com/qcgvhTspsZ — Netflix (@netflix) November 1, 2023

Even by Netflix’s standards, the sophomore run of episodes landing nigh-on three years to the day since the first season dropped is a hell of a long time, but it could work in Sweet Home‘s favor after the show has spent that time gathering a reputation as one of the best exclusive horrors at the company’s disposal.

On the plus side, it’s time to start counting down the days to discover what happens next as the end of the world continues closing in around its cast of characters in increasingly foreboding fashion.