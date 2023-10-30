‘What are you, a Pokémon?’: Netflix sets a release date for its latest descent into the demonic, this time with a hint of forbidden love

You can probably bank on this one being a huge hit.

The influx of Korean content onto Netflix’s content library shows no signs of slowing down, and why would it? After all, the country has been responsible for a seemingly never-ending string of global smash hits, and that looks set to continue when My Demon arrives next month.

A supernatural fantasy with romantic undertones, Song Kang stars as a demon – commonly referred to as the literal devil during his hundreds of years on earth going about his otherworldly business – who temporarily loses his powers through transference after encountering Kim Yoo-jung’s wealthy heiress of a major conglomerate.

Image via Netflix

Not your average meet-cute, then, but sparks still fly despite the questionable arrangement the pair end up forming. Essentially blackmailing the demonic Do Do-hee to do her bidding by holding his abilities to ransom, the first full-length store from My Demon has showcased what’s in store for Netflix subscribers everywhere when it premieres on Nov. 24.

This demon (Song Kang) and this devilish chaebol (Kim Yoo-jung) are a match made in hell. My Demon premieres November 24! pic.twitter.com/nKkzqHkoBZ — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2023

It goes without saying that you can bank on the series becoming the latest K-drama to take off among the platform’s customer base when it lands in just a few short weeks, seeing as it folds in the tropes and trappings of at least three separate mediums that are almost always destined to find instantaneous success.

A different kind of love story with lashings of love, laughs, and even some splashy set pieces, My Demon looks like a lock to keep the good times rolling when it comes to Netflix’s goldmine of wildly popular exclusives hailing from one of its premiere nations for creativity.