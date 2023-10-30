‘What are you, a Pokémon?’: Netflix sets a release date for its latest descent into the demonic, this time with a hint of forbidden love

The influx of Korean content onto Netflix’s content library shows no signs of slowing down, and why would it? After all, the country has been responsible for a seemingly never-ending string of global smash hits, and that looks set to continue when My Demon arrives next month.
A supernatural fantasy with romantic undertones, Song Kang stars as a demon – commonly referred to as the literal devil during his hundreds of years on earth going about his otherworldly business – who temporarily loses his powers through transference after encountering Kim Yoo-jung’s wealthy heiress of a major conglomerate.
Not your average meet-cute, then, but sparks still fly despite the questionable arrangement the pair end up forming. Essentially blackmailing the demonic Do Do-hee to do her bidding by holding his abilities to ransom, the first full-length store from My Demon has showcased what’s in store for Netflix subscribers everywhere when it premieres on Nov. 24.
It goes without saying that you can bank on the series becoming the latest K-drama to take off among the platform’s customer base when it lands in just a few short weeks, seeing as it folds in the tropes and trappings of at least three separate mediums that are almost always destined to find instantaneous success.
A different kind of love story with lashings of love, laughs, and even some splashy set pieces, My Demon looks like a lock to keep the good times rolling when it comes to Netflix’s goldmine of wildly popular exclusives hailing from one of its premiere nations for creativity.