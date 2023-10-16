Netflix’s new superhuman spin-off series powers up 6 years after the original to show off its strength on the Top 10 in 79 nations

Superheroes remain big business, and it hasn’t been the case for a long time that popular adventures starring characters with unnatural abilities has been restricted solely to costumed crimefighters. Underlining that point yet again, Strong Girl Nam-soon has arrived as one of the biggest hits on Netflix.

Per FlixPatrol, the Korean spin-off that premiered six years after predecessor Strong Girl Bong-soon has powered up and flown straight to the top end of the global viewership charts, with a Top 10 placing in a stellar 79 countries around the world marking it out as the fifth most-watched episodic offering on the entire content library.

Image via JTBC

The sequel series follows Lee Yoo-mi’s title hero – a third-generation superhero having inherited the same powers as her mother and grandmother – returning home to be reunited with her family after disappearing as a child. The reunion is far from being a straightforward or happy one, though, with Nam-soon swiftly getting caught up in a criminal conspiracy that forces the uniquely-endowed clan to band together and fight back against a common enemy.

Korean content has long been a goldmine for Netflix regardless of what genre space it occupies, while the status of anything tangentially related to superheroes in the pop culture space speaks for itself. When you combine the two and drop them onto the biggest on-demand platform in the business, then there was only ever going to be one outcome for Strong Girl Nam-soon, and it would be safe to say it’s lived up to those expectations and then some among the customer base.