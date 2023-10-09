Netflix makes moves to muscle in on Disney Plus’ record-breaking turf with an offbeat superpowered spin-off series now streaming

We’re not saying the two events are directly connected, but it’s nonetheless a curious coincidence that a brand new Korean series revolving around a superpowered cast of characters has arrived on Netflix, with Strong Girl Nam-soon following hot on the heels of Disney Plus sensation Moving.

The latter smashed records as the country’s most-watched series hailing from the country on both the Mouse House’s home platform and Hulu, with Netflix’s latest offbeat K-drama debuting a little more than 24 hours after Moving added “awards season sensation” to its lengthy list of accolades.

In the case of Strong Girl Nam-soon, it arrives six years after predecessor Strong Girl Bong-soon, with the title hero returning home to search for her parents after disappearing in Mongolia as a child. Once there, she encounters her kin, before three generations of the uniquely-endowed clan become entangled in a citywide drug investigation under heavy scrutiny from local law enforcement.

The two-night premiere on local network JTBC only unfolded this past Saturday and Sunday, so Netflix is wasting no time in making the most of its distribution deal to get Strong Girl Nam-soon out to subscribers as soon as possible, which makes perfect and obvious sense considering that Korea has been a hotbed of massively popular episodic content for a long time now.

Will it break out from the pack and soar towards the top of the most-watched charts? We’ll be finding that out in 24 hours, but based entirely on its origins and engaging concept, it would be foolish to rule it out from making an immediate splash.