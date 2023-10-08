Disney’s record-breaking superhero series giving mixed messages over a season 2 renewal adds award-winner to its list of impressive accolades

Any streaming series that doesn’t just win rave reactions from audiences but breaks records into the bargain is a title that its home platform would move heaven and earth to renew as soon as possible, but Disney Plus original Moving has been giving out mixed messages since its first run concluded.

As the single most-watched episodic Korean exclusive in the history of either the Mouse House’s in-house service and Hulu, you’d imagine the company would be keen to dive back into the world of second-generation superheroes hidden away by their similarly-endowed parents being hunted down by shady government forces in an effort to try and weaponize their unique gifts.

Image via Disney Plus

Director Park In-je would love nothing more than to deliver what he called an “upgraded version of everything” in season 2, but creator Kang Full has been more bullish on the prospects of Moving returning to screens by stating in no uncertain terms that nothing is guaranteed. However, as well as being a record-breaker, the show has added another feather to its cap by becoming an award-winner, too.

At the Busan Film Festival’s Asia Contents & Global OTT Awards, Moving landed six trophies including Best Creative and Best Writer for full, Best Lead Actor for Ryu Seung Ryong, and Best Visual Effects. A critical darling, an audience success, and an awards season darling all wrapped up in the trappings of the single most bankable genre in the industry is a powerful trifecta if ever there was one, but we’re still waiting patiently to see if a renewal will be in the offing or not.