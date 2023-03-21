‘Sweet Tooth’ season 2 trailer teases comic book movie-level stakes for Gus and friends

It may be one of the more low-key DC Comics projects to have come out in the last couple of years, but considering the fact that it’s a comic book show that managed to not get axed by the infamously ruthless hand of Netflix, there’s a lot to be said about Sweet Tooth. And soon, there’s going to be even more to say as the second season creeps up on us, and if this new trailer is anything to go by, Gus and his friends are in for their most harrowing plight yet.

Season one left us on an admittedly disgusting cliffhanger, where Gus (Cocaine Bear‘s Christian Convey), the real name of the eponymous protagonist who got his nickname from his maple syrup addiction, was seized by the Last Men. He soon found himself imprisoned with other hybrid children as they await their untimely fate as science experiments, conducted by the desperate Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who hopes to find a cure for the global H5G9 virus that’s ravaging the Earth and, more importantly, his wife.

But if Gus learned anything from Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), who’s preparing to break the hybrids out with the help of Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), the mother of one of the captive hybrids, it’s to not go down swinging. With Gus and his new friends causing their particular brand of mischief from the inside as his surrogate dad fights from the outside, the stakes have never been higher for Netflix’s most adorable protagonist, and everyone looks all but ready to deliver another critically-acclaimed season of timely, post-apocalyptic shenanigans.

The second season of Sweet Tooth will release on Netflix next month, April 27.