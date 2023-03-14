‘Sweet Tooth’ writer pulls back the curtain on season two of the Netflix hit

The reign of James Gunn may be the talk of the town on anything and everything DC at the moment, but he’s not the only big player on the block in that department. And no, we’re not talking about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, or any of the other DCEU films trickling out over the rest of the year.

We’re talking about Sweet Tooth, the Netflix fantasy series based on Jeff Lemire‘s comic of the same name, which was originally published under DC Comics’ Vertigo label. The first season, which followed Gus, a young boy/deer hybrid, and Tommy Jepperd, an ex-professional football player and apocalypse survivor, who travel together across a pandemic-ridden world in search of Gus’ mother, made its rather timely debut back in 2021, and though a second season was quickly confirmed, there hasn’t been much insight since then.

Mercifully, Lemire himself has assured us that an update on season two is right around the corner. Speaking to ComicBook about his recent visit to the Sweet Tooth set, the creator divulged his excitement for the sophomore run, taking special note of how faithful it is to his source materiial, as well as hinting at some incoming information for eager viewers.

“I was on set for season two. It was super fun and I saw all the stuff they’re doing. It’s really cool. A lot of it is right from the comic, which was awesome. And I know that there is an announcement coming very soon, so people won’t have to wait long to hear news on when it’s coming, but I’m unfortunately not allowed to talk too much about it.”

Given that filming for the second season ended in May 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if this apparent announcement has to do with a release date. So, for those of you looking to find out what happens next with Gus and company (and after that abhorrent cliffhanger ending of the first season, we certainly are), we recommend keeping your eyes peeled for more news over the next while.