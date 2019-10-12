New Synopsis For The Flash Confirms A Halloween Episode Is On The Way

Although there’s not always a guarantee of it, TV shows will tie into major holidays from time to time. When Smallville was around, the producers confirmed that the network sometimes mandated that Valentine’s Day or Halloween must be observed during a certain season, and I’m instantly reminded of the classic Supernatural episode, “A Very Supernatural Christmas.”

Speaking of Christmas, it seems like the Arrowverse is virtually guaranteed to check off that box each year. Then again, the December holiday often coincides with its midseason finales, so it’s probably often incorporated so that we get the sense of the show unfolding in somewhat real time.

When it comes to The Flash specifically, it’s now looking like Halloween won’t go unnoticed in a few weeks, as the official synopsis for “There Will Be Blood” indicates:

HALLOWEEN EPISODE – Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lauren Certo & Sterling Gates (#604). Original airdate 10/29/2019.

Even though I’d previously thought Ramsey Rosso would fully transition into his monstrous Bloodwork persona a week earlier than this, it’s very much looking like 6×04 is when the big transformation will go down. We already got hints of this near the end of the season premiere, but this episode seems to be one none of us should miss.

Hey, if Bloodwork is to be as scary as the producers have teased, then there’s no better time to introduce him than around Halloween. Just don’t get too attached, because a different big bad is set to terrorize Central City during the second half of this season.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “There Will Be Blood” scheduled for October 29th.