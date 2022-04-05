Actor Tahj Mowry is a smart guy who has had a career going back decades on a variety of Disney projects like Kim Possible, and now he will be re-teaming with the company for the coming Muppets Mayhem series on Disney Plus.

According to Variety, he will play Gary Moogowski, a fan of The Electric Mayhem Band, which features Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot, and Lips. The band will be recording their first album in the project, and when Lilly Singh’s Nora has trouble communicating with the group, Moogowski offers advice while hoping Nora will end up seeing him as a leading man and not a sidekick.

The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg developed the show alongside Muppets Haunted Mansion veteran Bill Barretta. The idea has been in development for a while, and a release date is not currently available. A TV show featuring the characters previously debuted on ABC in 2015 and ran for one season. As Disney representative Ayo Davis told Deadline Hollywood in March, it is a delight to see the characters return to life.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family. We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff [Yorkes] at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

Mowry has not addressed the casting beyond a retweet, but a number of fans are excited, though, and, for one with a similar name, it is a delight to see a good actor and a good franchise connect.

Earlier content featuring Jim Henson’s creations is available on Disney Plus for those who want to see more now.