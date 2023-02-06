Taika Waititi, Wanda Sykes, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, and more sparkle in new Mel Brooks’ ‘History of the World Part II’ Hulu sequel trailer

Get ready to see history like it’s never been seen before — Again! after 42 years, most of which he spent not thinking he’d ever bother with it, Mel Brooks is finally delivering the sequel promised at the end of 1981’s History of the World, Part I entitled, to no one’s surprise, History of the World, Part II. And the second trailer has dropped, featuring an even bigger array of stars than the first and our first glimpses at Josh Gad’s William Shakespeare and Jay Ellis as Jesus of Nazareth.

Mel Brooks will serve as writer and executive producer on the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, and The Mindy Project producer David Stassen. The eight episodes of the standalone miniseries were directed by Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Lance Bangs, and Nick Kroll.



The first trailer dropped last month, and gave viewers a preview of the show’s star-studded roster, which also includes Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

As though that isn’t enough comedy gold to contend with, the series has announced another round of talent that has been added to the roster, including Jason Alexander, Fred Armisen, Michaela Watkins, Margaret Cho, Andy Daly, Colton Dunn, Marla Gibbs, Bobby Lee, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Adam Pally, Rob Riggle, Paul Scheer, James Urbaniak, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, and Wee Man.

The first two episodes of History of the World, Part II will premiere Monday, March 6. Two new episodes will drop each day including the finale on Thursday, March 9.

