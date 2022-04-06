Accidents in the entertainment industry have impacted individuals on movies like Deadpool 2, The Walking Dead television show, and now a crew member on the Tales of the Walking Dead spinoff has been hurt and hospitalized.

Today Variety reported that on set Monday, a member of the show’s team fell from a plank connecting a boat to a pier and into some water. She is reported to be in stable condition, her name has not been released as of this story being filed, and while production was suspended Tuesday before resuming today, the crew is presently investigating just what exactly caused the issue.

Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series set to debut in the summer. Its cast includes Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey, and Poppy Liu. This is not the first incident to happen in the franchise’s history, either. Actor Norman Reedus incurred a concussion while filming for The Walking Dead’s final season last month and, earlier in the history of that production, stuntman John Bernecker died after falling from a balcony. Bernecker’s family later sued, and was ultimately awarded $8.6 million by a jury, which also cleared the network of any wrongdoing. At the time, comic and series creator Robert Kirkman said it was a tragedy, and one which would follow him for a long time.