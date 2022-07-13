Tatiana Maslany still looks kinda weird in new ‘She-Hulk’ image

Fans are once again puzzled by Tatiana Maslany’s appearance in the forthcoming Disney Plus series She-Hulk thanks to a new image showcasing the character.

The image was posted by Reddit user u/henning-a on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit and originally comes from SFX Magazine (a preview for which you can check out here).

It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes She-Hulk’s look so unsettling, but one Reddit user’s comment may have hit the nail on the head.

“I’m starting to think it’s less the CGI and more just that the concept of She-Hulk inherently looks goofy af in live action.”

Another fan pointed out how everything from the character’s lips to her voluminous hair makes She-Hulk a challenging likeness to bring to life with computer-generated imagery.

Another comic book fan speculated the laugh-out-loud appearance of She-Hulk is more than likely intentional.

“She-Hulk has always been a bit satire and not meant to be taken too seriously. She broke the fourth wall before Deadpool was ever drawn,” the user said.

Another longtime fan of all things superhero contended the character “Looks fine to me.”

“I’m still in ‘I’m just happy to get ANYTHING’ mode and more than willing to let my imagination gloss over any failings in the CGI.”

“This looks like a masterpiece compared to the stuff we were watching even just 15 years ago,” another user wrote.

Another Reddit user questioned whether a traditional makeup effects approach, similar to Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, may have been the wiser choice in this situation. And we must admit, it’s a fair argument.

Let’s hold our final judgment until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney Plus on August 17.