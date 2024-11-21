Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Lifetime vs. Hallmark Christmas movie beef nobody asked for

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is still a major topic for the internet and beyond, something that both Lifetime and Hallmark are taking advantage of this holiday season. Both channels have come up with their own Swift/Kelce-inspired Christmas movies, and now the rivalry that no one saw coming (or even asked for) has been set.

Lifetime’s Christmas in the Spotlight premieres on the channel on Nov. 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. The movie is about Bowyn, who is described as “a popular musician and celebrity,” who just hasn’t been able to find the right guy for her. She soon meets Drew, who just happens to play professional football, and things start to fall into place. Drew and Bowyn kick off a romance — “much to the excitement of her manager, Mira.”

But of course, the pair run into a few snags: fans question whether or not their relationship is real or just for show and the paparazzi keeps tracking their every move. “The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames,” the movie’s tagline concludes.

Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown: a Chiefs Love Story is also marketed toward Swift/Kelce fans. In this made-for-TV movie, which premieres Nov. 30., Alana Higman is hoping she and her family will win the Kansas City Chiefs’ “Fan of the Year” award. She soon connects with Derrick, director of fan engagement, and the two hit it off.

But, alas, as they get to know one another they also face their own trials and tribulations. When Alana’s grandfather’s winter hat turns up missing she isn’t sure what it means for her future with Derrick. While it’s likely there will be plenty of people excited to see both movies, some fans have made it clear they don’t plan to watch either. “We won’t be watching, it’s weird,” one wrote on social media. A second fan chimed in, “Another company using them to make [money].”

Neither network has directly confirmed that their movies are inspired by Kelce and Swift, but the parallels aren’t difficult to spot. Fans who are interested will get the opportunity to decide for themselves when both movies are released later this month — and may the best Swift/Kelce-inspired romance win!

