Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso gives us plenty of reasons to be positive. Now the show with the soccer coach who helps us all just do it has started filming its third season and confirmed a partnership with Nike, giving fans plenty to cheer for.

The footwear and athletic apparel company posted the above image on Twitter earlier today, which got fans tweeting their excitement at the news. Apple’s official account then joined in on the fun by confirming what fans had been waiting for since the second season finished in Oct. 2021.

New season. New kits.@TedLasso Season 3 has started production. https://t.co/wKhlsAOppT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 7, 2022

The tweet received plenty of enthusiasm from fans of the show, which initially began as a part of a series of commercials in 2013 on NBC. Star Sudeikis has repeatedly said the third season will be the last for the show about the American football coach helping a soccer team in the U.K. find glory. But, with the wording of these tweets, some of the show’s fans are convinced this is not the end, and more may be on the horizon for the cast and crew.

it says new season not final season and that’s why i believe it’s not the final season of ted lasso https://t.co/WCxQlGtCiI pic.twitter.com/zwy0ptBpfp — s🍊 (@colmansfilm) March 7, 2022

A release date for the third season of Ted Lasso has not been revealed.