‘Teen Titan’ fans are desperate for a revival of the classic cartoon

There’s been no shortage of Teen Titans content on our screens over the past few years. Whether it be the DC animated movies, the Teen Titans GO! series or HBO Max’s Titans live-action show, there’s a version of the adolescent superhero team to suit all tastes. But it seems that what DC fans really want is a revival of the beloved Teen Titans cartoon from the early 2000s.

The nostalgia for the show has hit critical mass on social media over the past day as Teen Titans has been trending on Twitter. What started it was a viral post asking people if they would want a new season of either TT, Symbiotic Titan, Invader Zim, or Kim Possible. While all four are fondly remembered hits from 20 years ago, one contender received more votes than any other. Guess which one?

You can only revive one of these shows for another season. Which cartoon will you be reviving? 📺 pic.twitter.com/auv49vsuEy — Almir Velovic (🎂 B-DAY TOMORROW! 🎂) (@AlmirVela) March 1, 2022

Apparently, folks still aren’t over Teen Titans being canceled after five seasons back in 2006.

teen titans is the only right answer https://t.co/we1rdQBi4E — ERiS (@Ioverus) March 2, 2022

teen titans is the only one that really needs an extra season, we were robbed https://t.co/hohX4HHLmG — opal ˚♡· ͟͟͞͞➳❥ (@opaltheoracle) March 2, 2022

Teen Titans. We need the season 6 that Starfire deserved 😡 https://t.co/6H4FhH3LMN — Erika Harlacher 🔜 Kami-Con (AL) (@ErikaHarlacher) March 2, 2022

Ooh, the shade…

Teen Titans the 1 with real plot and real things going on in it pic.twitter.com/2rMCG6NG3k — cute tabby slime – かわいいぶちスライム-Kawaī buchisuraimu (@seri_fan) March 2, 2022

Outside of this debate, with Teen Titans trending, fans took the time to share what they love about the series and what made it so special.

OG Teen Titans gave us drama,action, romance, comedy, interesting storylines all in a 25-30 minute show. It deserves all the hype it gets,19 years later and it’s still one of the most talked about cartoon shows and might I add, one of my favorite cartoons growing up as a kid. pic.twitter.com/fLSWx5iimj — Rahshawn (@ijahmeer) March 2, 2022

It’s easily one of the top 10 cartoons of all time, many believe.

bro the original Teen Titans is easily in the top 10 best cartoons of all time, they snapped with that show — BLACK JOE DIRT (@BIGBABYSCUMBAG) March 1, 2022

Others don’t think that’s going far enough and call it the very best TV has to offer.

The original teen titans was literally the best TV show to ever exist — deonte the alien (@the_alienboi) March 1, 2022

It is pretty impressive that, all these years later, there’s still such a thirst to have more from the show, proving that Teen Titans has well and truly wormed its way into fans’ hearts permanently.

I see Teen Titans is trending



Not a surprise, but also a testament to how much there's still a fandom for this show, wanting it to continue as its original run. Over 16 years and counting since the finale by the way. No signs of that love stopping. pic.twitter.com/qyM6JC5tMw — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) March 2, 2022

Beginning in 2003, Teen Titans ran for 65 episodes until Cartoon Network pulled the plug on it, though it did receive a TV movie, Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, which served as a series finale. In 2019, the straight-to-DVD crossover movie Teen Titans GO! vs Teen Titans brought back the characters (and the original cast) for the first time since 2006.

There’s been no news of anything further since then, but with this kind of online support, maybe some kind of HBO Max revival could one day happen.