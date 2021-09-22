Teen Wolf Casts Rekindles Nostalgia As Series Finale Anniversary Looms

What originally started out as a ’90s classic quickly turned into a fan-favorite supernatural drama. MTV’s reboot of Teen Wolf premiered in 2011 and starred fresh-faced actors Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien. It ranks among other teen shows of the time such as Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries, both of which have active fandoms to this day. While not an instant hit, Teen Wolf built a strong fandom and ran for a hundred episodes. Even though it’s over, fans still gush about just how amazing it was and how desperate they are for a seventh season.

This Friday marks the anniversary of the show’s series finale, and as such, a lot of the original cast members have taken to social media to post their memories from the show. Holland Roden, who played the banshee Lydia Martin, posted memories from season three today and tagged both Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) and the show’s creator, Jeff Davis.

With over three thousand comments, fans were quick to express their love and excitement for Roden, Teen Wolf, and of course the fan-favorite ship Stydia (Stiles & Lydia). It was a slow-burn ship that fans had to wait until the final season for, and a lot of these Stydia shippers want to see more of their favorite couple.

Even Jeff Davis has been posting each day leading up to the four-year anniversary on Friday. Each of his posts has been dedicated to a certain season of Teen Wolf and summarizes some of its major moments.

This, of course, is only eliciting more fan response and desperation for additional Teen Wolf content. Ever since the Teen Wolf Twitter account changed their header, fans have speculated that a new and final season, or even a movie, is in the works.

IF ALL THESE TEEN WOLF THROWBACK POSTS LEAD TO AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF SEASON 7 ILL JUST CRY — soph 🙇🏼‍♀️ (@WlLL0WS) September 21, 2021

ok but tyler posey posting on instagram photos of teen wolf from every season is definitely a sign. SEASON 7 — e 🙂 (@wildsandtoni) September 21, 2021

While some Twitter users are voicing their excitement and hope for a new season, others are worried that these posts are simply for the memories and have no bearing on us getting a new season. After all, in an interview with MTV, Jeff Davis claimed that he was done telling Teen Wolf‘s story, so fans have a right to be skeptical.

There's been A LOT of Teen wolf memories this week because of the ending anniversary



They're gonna make me hope for a season 7 again — Valen 🇦🇷 (@ValenSchmidt) September 21, 2021

If we aren’t surprised by a secret 7th season of teen wolf this Friday, I think I will crawl in a hole and just die😐✋🏼 — kate.victoriaaa (@VictoriaaaKate) September 21, 2021

There are many different theories about what could happen with season seven if it happens at all. Many fans want a continuation of the original series, and Tyler Posey has already confirmed that he’d return to his role as Scott. But like Twitter user @S5iles says, it’s more likely that we’ll get a reboot than a continuation. After all, it’s been four years since the show ended and it would be hard to get the entire cast back in their roles.

I’m so convinced there’s gonna be a revival, i’ve got it in my head that bc they’re posting everyday about a different season that after day 6 they’ll announce a revival (i’m saving revival bc I don’t we’d get a whole new season) but yeah, being a TeenWolf fan is hard mentally 😫 — Thea Louise (@s5iles) September 21, 2021

Posey could still reprise his role and be the true alpha he’s always been, he just wouldn’t be the lead anymore since he’s no longer a teen. He did say that he could see Scott as the high school lacrosse coach, so that’s an idea. Anything is possible, and Teen Wolf fans are holding out hope for new content, whatever it may be.

What do you think? Are we getting new Teen Wolf content or is the cast just being nostalgic? If so, do you want to see a reboot or a full-blown Season 7?