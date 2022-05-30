Temuera Morrison reveals he ad-libbed the most popular ‘Book of Boba Fett’ line

Temuera Morrison says that the “Like a Bantha line” from The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t actually part of the show’s script. In the scene, Boba Fett is with the Tusken Raiders teaching them how to ride a speeder bike. When they don’t understand him, he pantomimes riding a Bantha in an effort for them to understand.

The clip, posted on Reddit from the 2022 Star Wars Celebration, shows Morrison revealing how the unscripted scene actually happened.

“I think I made all that up on the day too, all that, ‘Like a Bantha.’ That wasn’t even in the script, I just thought hey, you fellas ride the motorbike, okay, like a Bantha. And I was only joking. Next minute, it’s been the most popular phrase I had to sign.”

The “Like a Bantha” moment became its own meme early on in the show. Boba Fett’s relationship with the Tusken Raiders was a major part of season one and the lessons he learns along the way. The aforementioned scene provided some levity to an otherwise harrowing adventure for the returned bounty hunter staking his claim on Tatooine.

Morrison revealed that he had so much fun playing Jango Fett back in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and that he wanted to do a better job with Boba Fett. He spent time in the makeup chair to get his scars right, lowered his voice, and trained to get in shape for the role.

He also gave his respect to the original Boba Fett, the late Jeremy Bulloch. Morrison said that they set up the mysteriousness of Boba Fett, and the character has remained very popular all these years later.

There were many other announcements made during the celebration, including the reveal of Natasha Liu as the fan-favorite character Sabine Wren in Ahsoka, and trailers for Andor and Bad Batch season two.

There isn’t any confirmation that there will be a Book of Boba Fett season two, but with how well season one did, and the Star Wars universe’s tendency to bring these characters back in some form, it’s likely we’ll be seeing more of Morrison in the future.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney Plus.