The remorseless scythe was wielded yet again by Netflix as Fate: The Winx Saga became another tombstone in the streaming cemetery. Curiously though, the axe came for a hugely popular series and fans are now fighting back.

Cancellations are something Netflix seems to excel at doing with immensely popular shows, and The Winx Saga has proven perhaps critical opinions matter more than a large audience following. In the face of cancellation, fans have launched a petition for the series to be un-canceled.

Impressively, this petition hasn’t just wallowed in the trenches of change.org, but instead amassed over 17,000 signatures in less than 24 hours since news broke of The Winx Saga’s fate. The petition has demanded a third season be greenlit, with the organizer also calling out the overwhelming trend of Netflix doing true crime serial killer series and not branching much further out.

Netflix has definitely leaned into a strong niche in recent months with true crime series, with it a popular genre which has seemingly endless cases left to be dramatized. Dahmer and The Watcher have been recent hits for Netflix, continuing to top the charts for over a month.

Fate sat at a paltry 40 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but considering it is marketed towards teenage girls, it really shouldn’t mean too much. Failing to target a demographic of teen girls could be dangerous for Netflix, with competitors like Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and even Britbox from the BBC all producing strong competing shows.

Fate: The Winx Saga is currently available to stream from its deathbed on Netflix.