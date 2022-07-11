Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List is out now, may not get a second season and, while the show is not for everyone, some have said it has a conservative tilt and now showrunner David DiGilio is pushing back on the notion about the war and espionage drama show.

“That’s the story, and maybe the most political thing about the show is that it’s about the danger of institutions looking at individuals as data points. But guess what? That crosses all party lines right there right, and it was built by people from both sides of the aisle to tell a universal story that really appeals around the globe […] For whatever reason, we kind of live in an attack-first climate, and so it felt like a lot of critics came at it with the political lens. But then you look at the fans, and the fan reaction is ‘Hell yes!’ Like from both sides of the aisle, from everybody, there is a sense of empowerment, excitement, and entertainment that comes from the story that the fans are embracing.”

DiGilio makes the comments above in an article published by MovieWeb today. In the report, DiGilio notes that aspects of Pratt’s James Reece’s mental landscape came largely from his contributions, and that the show is intended to be a throwback to the kind of thrillers from bygone eras not made as much anymore, adding that the show has soldiers as writers and not just advisors like some creative efforts.

“I had in the writers’ room either former military or a lot of writers who, like myself, have family who were in the military. Just in front of the camera, there’s over 25 actors of military background in major roles, including almost all of Alpha platoon, who you see in the beginning, and all of HRT, who you see in episode 106. Those are all military or combat veterans. And I mean, we’re talking like all the way through post-production.”

The Terminal List is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.