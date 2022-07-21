‘That 70s Show’ star teases return in Netflix’s ‘That 90s Show’

Netflix is gearing up to film That ‘90s Show, a followup to the hit sitcom series That ‘70s Show, and one original cast member has now teased their return.

Taking to social media Wilmer Valderrama who played Fez in the original series shared an image of a script as confirmation that his character will return for the sequel show.

Captioning the image, Valderrama joked that he will need to remember how to do the accent for his character. The last time that the actor stepped into the role was back in 2006 for the final season of the series.

To whom it may concern…

Now if I could just remember the accent..

🫤😉 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZO9o8rgrgR — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) July 20, 2022

Netflix announced that Valderrama would be returning for the show earlier this year, while also sharing that other cast members are headed back to Point Place. These include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace.

While it isn’t yet clear how extensive these appearances will be, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will make full-time returns reprising the roles of Red and Kitty Forman for the upcoming Netflix series.

That ‘90s Show follows the daughter of Eric and Donne as she heads back to Point Place to spend the summer holidays with her grandparents. This new character Leia Forman will be played by Callie Haverda.

Other actors who will debut in this new show include Ashley Aufderheide, Ren Doi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, and Mace Coronel.

Right now there is no official release date for That ‘90s Show but it is expected to land before the year is out.