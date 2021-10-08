That 90’s Show With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

If you’re a fan of the antics, hilarity, and drama within the That 70’s Show realm, news that was just released today will make you feel really groovy. A spinoff of the beloved series is coming to Netflix, and fans will get to revisit Point Place, Wisconsin, once again.

So far, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman while Eric and Donna’s daughter spends the summer with them in the upcoming That 90’s Show.

Deadline announced today that Netflix gave the official green light for That 90’s Show, and the website shared a synopsis for the series.

“Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

That 90’s Show has been picked up for ten episodes, and Deadline also confirmed that Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner are set to serve as executive producers for the series via the Carsey-Werner Company. The Carsey-Werner Company is also responsible for That 70’s Show and That 80’s Show.

You can purchase and re-watch That 70’s Show on Amazon Prime.