The 10 best ’90s family sitcom Halloween episodes

The moment we all feel that crisp autumn breeze shimmer down our spine, it’s a tell-tale sign that spooky season is finally upon us. Of course, the copious amounts of pumpkin spice and apple cider are enough to send us all into a sugar-induced coma, but that’s the fun of it all, isn’t it? The Halloween season certainly does convey a message of childhood nostalgia, especially when the activity of taking a stroll down memory lane and watching classic television series occurs.

For many of us, the ‘90s was one of the best decades ever for television, which is probably why the majority of us have such a hard time letting go. Luckily, indulging in spooktacular episodes from the ‘90s is enough to keep us thoroughly entertained and laughing alongside some of our favorite characters. So move over, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown ⏤ you’ll get your turn eventually. For now, it’s time to revisit some beloved half-hour Halloween episodes from ‘90s family sitcoms that are as enjoyable now as they were when they first aired.

1. That ‘70s Show: “Halloween” (season 2, episode 5)

Despite the show finding itself in a whirlwind of controversy lately due to stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Danny Masterson, the show’s iconic Halloween episode remains one of the best from the ‘90s. Then again, fan-favorite Fez dressing up as Batman and trick-or-treating with a pillow case is all the proof you need that the episode is fantastic.

2. Will & Grace: “Boo! Humbug” (season 1, episode 5)

Who doesn’t love venturing out on Halloween night and befriending a couple of dedicated drag queens, am I right? Luckily, that’s exactly the sort of scenario which unfolds in this Halloween episode of the iconic sitcom. The icing on the cake is Jack doing his first Cher impression — we’ll let that one sink in.

3. Family Matters: “Stevil” (season 8, episode 7)

If you’re looking for a Halloween episode that is straight nightmare fuel, then you’ve come to the right place. The idea of Steve Urkel creating a ventriloquist dummy inspired by his own personal appearance is weird enough, but when the doll comes to life during the evening hours, weirdness turns into sheer panic.

4. Full House: “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night” (season 7, episode 1)

We’ll be honest with you — this episode was released in September, so it isn’t exactly a Halloween episode, but we’re including it anyway. Wth DJ’s boyfriend Steve telling a ghost story about a deranged killer drenched in mud while the kids are at sleepaway camp, it pretty much feels like an episode that’s best viewed during Halloween. Just make sure you keep the lights on.

5. Sabrina the Teenage Witch: “Good Will Haunting” (season 3, episode 6)

With a show about a literal teenage witch, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the show took Halloween to a whole new level. In this specific Halloween special, Sabrina is given a talking doll that terrorizes her and her friends. Annabelle, anyone? To be fair, The Conjuring simply can’t compare to the magic of the ‘90s, at least when it comes to Halloweenie fun.

6. Frasier: “Halloween” (season 5, episode 3)

Everybody can surely appreciate Frasier for its unforgettable characters and stellar comedic writing. Of course, its Halloween episode proved to be no different and is often considered one of the show’s undisputed best. From Niles drunkenly making a fool of himself to a party chock-full of gossip spreading throughout, this one is definitely worth a watch this spooky season.

7. Roseanne: “Halloween IV” (season 5, episode 7)

The scariest thing about Roseanne Barr is her political comments from a few years back, but that’s a story for a different day. Before that, Roseanne boasted some of the best Halloween episodes on TV, which included a gut-busting episode where Roseanne was visited by the Halloween ghosts of the past, present, and future in a bizarre take on A Christmas Carol that we still adore.

8. Friends: “The One With the Halloween Party” (season 8, episode 6)

Just as water is wet, Friends has a colossal collection of holiday-themed episodes. But if we had to narrow it down the very best, we’d have to choose the Halloween episode where Monica and Chandler throw a face-melting costume party with a variety of feartastic costumes and wild moments. Technically, the episode didn’t air in the ‘90s, but we’ll let it slide simply because it’s Friends.

9. Boy Meets World: “And Then There Was Shawn” (season 5, episode 17)

We’re cheating with this episode, technically, seeing as it was released in February. Nevertheless, it’s worth arguing that no other episode on this list gives off a Halloween-y feel like this. With a witty take on teen slashers and channeling a variety of classic horror tropes (not to mention a cameo from Jennifer Love Fefferman), it’s a Halloween-esque TV masterpiece that feels like something straight out of Friday the 13th.

10. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: “Hex and the Single Guy” (season 4, episode 7)

It wouldn’t be the ‘90s without the Fresh Prince finding himself in a peculiar predicament. In an episode featuring Carlton dressing up as Macaulay Culkin from Home Alone and the entire Banks family being cursed by a medium thanks to Will’s disbelief, the entire special is an unforgettable experience that’s perfect for viewing alongside a bucket of popcorn and candy corn.