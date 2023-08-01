The 10 best movies and TV shows coming to Neflix August 2033

Netflix is updating its catalog once again. This time, not only will brand new titles be entering the fray, but some classics will also be available on the streaming platform. From movies and series released a decade or two ago to highly-anticipated projects, there will be something worth keeping an eye on.

The streaming giant announced that nearly 80 titles will be entering the platform this August, and such a large list may be overwhelming. To help you decide what to watch next, here are 10 TV shows and films that could be worth your time in your next Netflix binge session.

10. The Fast and the Furious

See how Dominic Toretto’s life of cars and “family” started with the first installment of the Fast & Furious saga. The Fast and The Furious was originally released back in 2001. Back then, the film was mostly about the cars, the racing, and the sex appeal, not the gravity-defying stunts and extreme and deadly missions. If you just finished watching Fast X and want to relive how it all began, The Fast and The Furious will be available to stream on Aug. 1.

9. Bee Movie

Do you like jazz? Because the Bee Movie will also “bee” making its way to Netflix. You might know this 2007 DreamWorks film for its memes, especially the one where the movie goes drastically faster every time the word “bee” is mentioned. So if you want to watch the film how it was originally presented, now is the chance.

8. The Big Short

Hollywood’s best male leads join forces as they star in 2015’s The Big Short, a biographical crime comedy-drama based on the 2010 book by Michael Lewis. Based on the 2007 – 2008 financial crisis, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt play four ambitious men who plan to bet against the banks by using their knowledge of an upcoming housing market collapse to their advantage.

7. Ugly Betty

Relive all four seasons of ABC’s Ugly Betty, a comedy-drama about a woman who works for a high-fashion magazine but is mocked for her appearance. Throughout the show, Betty faced multiple challenges, from love triangles to office drama, but she manages to persevere. This TV classic will be arriving on Netflix by the start of August.

6. Coming to America

You can expect some laughs while watching Eddie Murphy‘s 1988 comedy film, Coming to America. Murphy plays Akeem Joffer, an African prince who travels to America to seek out an “independent woman” who’d love him, for him. Akeem trades his life of wealth to work in a fast food restaurant and live a normal life to find the perfect woman.

5. Zombieverse

Another South Korean reality show will be entering Netflix on Aug. 8. Zombieverse is a show where contestants have to survive a zombie-infested Seoul by completing quests and challenges. From forging alliances to making hard decisions, witness how humanity would truly act if an apocalypse were to start. Some of the contestants are notable South Korean celebrities, such as Single’s Inferno‘s Kim Jin Young, “Gangnam Style” dancer, Hong-chul Noh, Kpop star, Tsuki, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress, Anzu Lawson.

4. Eat Pray Love

One of Julia Roberts‘ best films lands this month as well. Eat Pray Love is a 2010 drama based on the memoir of the same name. Roberts plays Elizabeth Gilbert, a woman who travels across the globe on a quest of self-discovery. Perhaps this film could serve as motivation to find meaning in your life, or you could live vicariously through Gilbert’s travels across the globe.

3. Ferris Beuller’s Day Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is an ’80s comedy classic, starring Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, and Mia Sara. This teen comedy was directed by John Hughes, known for his other iconic titles, such as The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is known for its soundtrack, storytelling, and fourth-wall-breaking moments. It’s the perfect for the whole family.

2. Heartstopper: Season 2

The second installment of Heartstopper will land on Netflix on Aug. 3, continuing the story of Nick and Charlie. Picking up where season one left off, the pair’s class will be making their way to Paris for a school trip. Aside from the two male leads, other characters will be exploring potential romances as well.

1. One Piece

Saving the (hopefully) best for last is the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece. This series had the manga’s author, Eiichiro Oda, as the show’s executive producer, and he supervised the production in hopes that this adaptation stays faithful to the source material. Join Luffy and the rest of the straw hat pirates in their journey accross the seas once the series lands on Aug. 31.