The 10 saddest episodes of ‘NCIS’, ranked

At first glance, NCIS isn’t a particularly sad show. Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team live life on the edge and are in danger 24/7, but there are plenty of funny moments to balance out any scares. However, because of many character deaths and surprisingly emotional scenes, there are more than a few episodes of the series that are anything but joyful.

These NCIS episodes just might make you cry… and wonder if there will be any devastating moments in season 22 of the CBS drama.

10. Season 15, episode 22, “Two Steps Back”

“Two Steps Back” is a scary and sad NCIS episode since it involves an assassination attempt on Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) and is also her final episode. Although she survives, Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) passes away. It’s upsetting to watch these popular characters leave and a harsh reminder that no one on the show (or anyone watching) is promised tomorrow.

9. Season 19, Episode 4, “Great Wide Open”

How could the episode when Gibbs left NCIS not be one of the most tear-inducing?! Since he thankfully didn’t die or get into a scary accident (with this show, you never know), this isn’t as melancholy as it could be. But it’s still hard to watch Gibbs and the other characters come to terms with the fact that they won’t see each other anymore. A scene between Gibbs and Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) is particularly charming as Ducky expresses concern about Gibbs’s next steps in life. When fans learn Gibbs is now in Alaska, they know he’ll be okay… but can’t help but miss him already.

8. Season 15, episode 14, “Keep Your Friends Close”

Since this entire episode isn’t sad (and everything ends up alright in the next episode), it’s ranked at number 8, but the final moments are gut-wrenching. When a nearby car explodes, Jaqueline Sloane (Maria Bello) is knocked out, and it’s unclear if she’s going to make it. While fans know from episode 15 that Sloane survives, it’s still awful to imagine that she could lose her life while working on a case involving a serial killer, which is already scary.

7. Season 14, episode 10, “The Tie That Binds”

This Christmas episode (yay) features Ducky (also yay) but sees him reflecting on a family tragedy (okay, not so great). He thinks about the death of his mom, who had Alzheimer’s, and her romance with a con artist, Balthazar Kilmeany (Charles Shaughnessy).

6. Season 4, episode 16, “Dead Man Walking”

Lieutenant Roy Sanders (Matthew Marsden)’s heartbreaking season 4 storyline is shocking and gripping (someone poisoned Roy and he knows he’s about to die and asks the team to crack the case). It ends with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) and Roy wishing they had more time together because of their chemistry. Since Roy isn’t a main character, this episode isn’t as devastating as some other episodes, but it’s still upsetting.

5. Season 11, episode 24, “Honor Thy Father”

The best NCIS episodes dive into Gibbs’s past, so “Honor Thy Father” stands out as being particularly great (and very sad). When Gibbs learns that his dad Jackson (Ralph Waite) passed away from a stroke, he has a hard time because they didn’t get along well for years. It was tough for them to interact after Gibbs’s mom’s passing. Although NCIS isn’t always realistic, many can relate to the complicated process of grieving a relative when the relationship wasn’t perfect. Waite’s 2014 death makes this episode even more poignant.

4. Season 2, episode 23, “Twilight”

While the NCIS team takes down terrorists all the time, they aren’t able to stop Ari Haswari (Rudolph Martin) from killing Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander) at the end of season 2. This is one of the saddest episodes of the CBS drama since the shocking and tragic moment happens out of nowhere. It’s also unexpected since Kate is done working a case and thinks she’s in the clear. Although it’s never easy when a fan-favorite character dies, Kate was particularly popular and it’s a shame that she left the show so early.

3. Season 3, episode 24, “Hiatus (Part II)”

Gibbs’s terrible family history is an important thread throughout his NCIS arc, and it’s hard to keep the emotions at bay when watching this season 3 episode. Gibbs has amnesia, and believes he is still in Kuwait nursing an injury in 1991. It’s tough to see independent and always-in-charge Gibbs in a vulnerable state. But what makes this episode especially sad? When more information is shared about Gibbs’s daughter and wife who were murdered. Poor Gibbs!

2. Season 21, episode 2, “The Stories We Leave Behind”

NCIS did a great job of wrapping up Ducky’s arc after David McCallum died in September 2023. In “The Stories We Leave Behind,” the team helps find out who killed a soldier, Danny, a case that Ducky was trying to solve before he died peacefully while sleeping. This episode is devastating since both Ducky and McCallum were wonderful, and it’s a nice reminder that this show is about how much the characters love each other. Of course, knowing the special bond between Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Ducky, it’s impossible not to cry since Jimmy is the one who sees Ducky has passed away in his home.

1. Season 13, episode 24, “Family First”

While NCIS fans might debate the absolute saddest episode, the season 13 finale is super emotional since Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) thinks Ziva has died. This is just one part of Ziva’s amazing arc. Try not to tear up when Tony finds out they have a daughter named Tali! Even though Ziva isn’t actually dead, it’s still terrible to think that she could be, and picturing such a kind character suffering is too much to take. Even though she’s totally fine now and living out her happily ever after on the spinoff Tony & Ziva, which might come out in 2025, NCIS fans hate to imagine what could have been.

