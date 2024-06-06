A Jedi sect in 'The Acolyte'
Image via Disney Plus
Category:
TV

'The Acolyte' episode 3 release date, confirmed

Bring on Kelnacca!
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:58 am

There’s a new kid in town on Disney Plus, and its name is The Acolyte. It may be no easy task to carry the weekly release torch after the unbridled masterclass of X-Men ’97, but Leslye Headland’s action-packed mystery thriller has so far shown that it has more than enough tools to succeed.

When we last checked in with Osha and company, they tried and narrowly failed to capture Mae for her crimes against the Jedi Order, and the twins were revealed to have the single most dysfunctional familial relationship in the galaxy, and that’s saying something. Elsewhere, we were introduced to the Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca, who happens to be the next target on Mae’s murder schedule following the deaths of Indara and Torbin.

So, when will be plunging ahead in this pulpy, sleuthy Star Wars story?

When does episode 3 of The Acolyte release?

Kelnacca in 'The Acolyte'
Image via Disney Plus

As very strongly hinted by the use of the word “weekly” in the opening paragraph, new episodes of The Acolyte release every Tuesday until the season finale on July 16, since the first two episodes dropped last Tuesday on June 4. And at the time of writing, next Tuesday is June 11, so it stands to reason that that’s when the third episode will be airing exclusively on Disney Plus.

Exactly what might happen in the episode is anyone’s guess, especially given how many twists and turns have wriggled their way into the story in the short time we’ve already spent with The Acolyte. In any case, here’s hoping it can keep its snappy narrative trucking along for all eight episodes; a strong opening is only as good as its middle and end.

