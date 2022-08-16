With the forthcoming release of Tim Burton’s Wednesday on Netflix, we’re finally getting a first look at the newest interpretation of The Addams Family, and they are unsurprisingly looking quite macabre.

The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez, who all posed together for a Vanity Fair photoshoot, which was also shared on Twitter.

Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega, and Isaac Ordonez suit up as the Addams Family in this first look at ‘Wednesday,’ the new @Netflix series from Tim Burton. https://t.co/9yNodVgqrp — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 16, 2022

A few other photos also showcased Gomez and Morticia clearly enraptured with each other and a couple of other photos of Wednesday in her element, including hog-tying Pugsley inside a school locker and posing with both her parents.

It’s @JennaOrtega’s Wednesday, though, who’s at the core of this new series. Murders are plaguing the small town where she’s been sent to school. All the while, she’s learning to live on her own.



🔗: https://t.co/9yNodVgqrp pic.twitter.com/apbVQh1Wn6 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 16, 2022

As the title suggests, Wednesday will focus on The Addams’ only daughter, following her years as a student “when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability” and “thwart and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents,” according to the IMDb synopsis.

Though it isn’t mentioned in the Vanity Fair article, Christina Ricci is also part of the show Wednesday in an as-of-yet-unannounced role. Ricci played Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld’s celebrated The Addams Family duology of films from the 1990s. However, Ricci did clarify in a recent interview that she won’t be playing Wednesday in the show.

Interestingly, Burton was originally eyed as the director for 1991’s The Addams Family before first-time director Sonnenfeld took the chair for the movie and spun a surprise box office hit. To this day, people still confused the 1991 film for one of Burton’s, as the gothic design of it does not look out of place within his filmography.

It’s all coming full circle now that Burton is directing the new series, Wednesday, which comes to Netflix later this year.