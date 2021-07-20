The Ages Of Every Main Character In Boruto

After the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, fans were teased over what would come in a final episode set in the distant future. Shortly after, a movie following Naruto Uzimakia’s son Boruto was released followed by a series.

The series picks up with Boruto as a teenager for one tension-filled scene before heading back in time to tell the stories of his childhood. The majority of the series takes place with Boruto as a kid moving through the ranks at the Ninja Academy and brings back plenty of the cast of Naruto, now later in life, along with some of their children.

As well as these returning characters, there are plenty of new characters that enter the Ninja world throughout the series as the show brings an entirely new set of threats with power that may even surpass anything seen before.

If you’re a fan of the show, you may be wondering exactly how old the characters are during its event and just how big a time jump took place between Boruto and Naruto Shippuden.

How old are the main characters in Boruto?

Naruto

At the conclusion of the Ninja War and Naruto Shippuden, Naruto was around 17 years old. The time jump between this event and the events of Boruto is said to be 15 years, meaning that during the series’ Naruto is around 33 years old, still quite young to be Hokage.

Sasuke

Slightly older than Naruto, Sasuke was born just a few days earlier than Naruto and was also around 17 at the conclusion of the initial series. With the time skip, during the events of Boruto, he is likely 33 years old.

Sakura

Alongside Sasuke, Sakura starts a family over the time skip between series, and aside from an impressive combat display in the movie, she doesn’t get too involved with the story in the show. Much like the rest of the original Team 7, Sakura is 33 years old during Boruto.

Hinata

Hinata and Naruto begin their family during the time between the series and wind up with two children, Boruto and Himawari. While Hinata was born in the same year as her classmates from the academy her birthday is in the later months meaning that when Boruto picks up she is likely 32.

Boruto

During the time jump, Naruto and Hinata had two children with Boruto the eldest, and Himawari who is two years younger. During the Boruto movie, he is 12 years of age, however, this takes place further into the series so when the show picks up Boruto is likely 11 years old.

Sarada

Since the new children introduced during Boruto are in the same class at the academy, it shouldn’t come as a shock that they are around that same age. Sarada, the child of Sasuke and Sakura, is also 11 years old when Boruto begins and is only a few days younger than Boruto himself.

Mitsuki

While Mitsuki is introduced into the show slightly after it begins, he becomes an integral part as an initial member of Team 7 alongside Boruto and Sarada. Although he is an artificially made clone of Orochimaru, he still ages like a normal kid and is said to be 12 in the series.

Kawaki

Introduced more recently to Team 7, Kawaki is set to be an important character for the overarching story of Boruto. This is obvious given his inclusion in its opening scene, but we still don’t know a whole lot about the character himself. Kawaki’s age is yet to be referenced in the manga, however, we do know that he is slightly older than Boruto thanks to a character sheet that claims he is 16.

Konohamaru

Once a starry-eyed kid looking up to Naruto, Konohamaru has now become an integral part of educating the next generation of shinobi as the team leader for Team 7. After the time jump, Konohamaru is 27 years old and a seasoned Jonin representing the leaf village.

Himawari

Boruto’s sister, Himawari doesn’t play a major role in the story of the series, however, she remains one of the most notable characters throughout the show. When the series begins, we know that Himawari is two years younger than her brother, which would make her around 10 years old.