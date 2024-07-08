‘The Bachelor’: Are Blake and Kate still together?

The Bachelor is one of the most popular dating show franchises on air. For the franchise’s most passionate fans, known as the Bachelor Nation, shows like The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and their countless spinoffs don’t just end when a season ends. Part of the experience is following the couples out of the show, into spinoffs, and the real world to see which relationships last and which don’t. For the fan-favorite couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, many want to know if the pair are still together.

Blake and Katie: a romance worth rooting for

Katie Thurston was first introduced to the Bachelor Nation on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she instantly became a fan favorite contestant. This led to her getting cast as the star of the 17th season of The Bachelorette. She ended her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Blake Moynes after a fan-favorite courtship that lasted all season.

Unfortunately for the Bachelor Nation, their engagement didn’t last very long. Despite the undeniable sparks that flew between the couple, they announced their split on Oct. 25, 2021. They asked that fans respect their decision, saying that the breakup was mutual, as they were “not compatible as life partners.”

Fans believed that that was the end of things, until Thurston’s surprising appearance on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, where Moynes was a contestant. Moynes seemed as surprised at Thurston’s appearance as everyone else, and in the confessional interview, he was shown saying, “I was in love with this girl. I have not seen her in two years. What is she even doing here?”

Did Blake and Katie ever get back together?

Thurston guest starred on the aforementioned episode to host a stand-up comedy roast, but she and Moynes still found the time to have a conversation. At the time, the fans had many questions for the reality star and comedian, which she addressed in an Instagram Q&A. During that session, she confirmed that, contrary to popular belief, she wasn’t brought on Bachelor in Paradise to get closure with Moynes, and it was their first time seeing each other since the breakup.

Since the episode’s airing, Moynes has gone on record to share the state of his and Thurston’s relationship. On an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, he said that Thurston’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise allowed them to have a “cordial and mutual mature conversation,” which they both appreciated. He also shared that their relationship is now one of support, and they can “connect in the outside world in a way where you can have a healthy relationship with an ex.” So, no, they are no longer together and haven’t been since they announced their breakup in 2021.

Where are they now?

After announcing their breakup in October 2021, Katie Thurston revealed that she was dating John Hersey, who had also participated in her season of The Bachelorette. She had previously eliminated Hersey in week two of her season, and announced their relationship in November 2021, a month after announcing her breakup from Moynes. Seven months later in June 2022, Thurston announced her breakup with Hersey.

She is now in a relationship with comedian Jeff Arcuri, which she confirmed with an Instagram post in June. Moynes on the other hand is still single, which he confirmed after appearing on the podcast, Out of the Pods, hosted by former Love is Blind contestants, Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati.

Moynes finally confirmed that he and Lee had dated briefly, a question that fans had been asking since the pair were spotted on a wildlife conservation trip in 2022. Lee also shared that she and Moynes had made a marriage pact to get married and have kids together if they were still single at 35. Moynes has spent his time recently traveling to different locations and partnering with conservatories, and other animal rights and protection agencies.

