Here’s every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ season in order, including all ‘Bachelor Nation’ spinoffs

The Bachelor franchise is one of the longest-running television franchises in the U.S., and its simple premise — of one bachelor (or bachelorette, in its female counterpart), dating multiple people of the opposite sex across one season, hoping to date and find that special spark that leads to the love of their life — likely playing a role in its continuous success and widespread appeal.
The collective seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and its spin-offs, as well as its fandom, are often referred to as “Bachelor Nation”. If you’re looking to become a resident of the nation, here’s your handy guide to the entire franchise, broken down by series, season, and spin-offs.
Every Bachelor season in order
The list below details every season of The Bachelor so far, dividing the seasons by number, individual bachelor, and year of airing.
- Season 1 – Alex Michel, 2002
- Season 2 – Aaron Buerge, 2002
- Season 3 – Andrew Firestone, 2003
- Season 4 – Bob Guinery, 2003
- Season 5 – Jesse Palmer, 2004
- Season 6 – Byron Velvick, 2004
- Season 7 – Charlie O’Connell, 2005
- Season 8 – Travis Lane Stork, 2006
- Season 9 – Lorenzo Borghese, 2006
- Season 10 – Andy Baldwin, 2007
- Season 11 – Brad Womack, 2007
- Season 12 – Matt Grant, 2008
- Season 13 – Jason Mesnick, 2009
- Season 14 – Jake Pavelka. 2010
- Season 15 – Brad Womack, 2011
- Season 16 – Ben Flajnik, 2012
- Season 17 – Sean Lowe, 2013
- Season 18 – Juan Pablo Gavalis, 2014
- Season 19 – Chris Soules, 2015
- Season 20 – Ben Higgins, 2016
- Season 21 – Nick Viall, 2017
- Season 22 – Arie Luyendyk Jr., 2018
- Season 23 – Colton Underwood, 2019
- Season 24 – Peter Weber, 2020
- Season 25 – Matt James, 2021
- Season 26 – Clayton Echard, 2022
- Season 27 – Zach Shallcross, 2023
- Season 28 – Joey Graziadei, 2024
The Bachelor typically airs one season per year, with the exceptions of 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2007, respectively. These are often known as “double seasons,” in which two separate seasons with two separate bachelors air over the course of one calendar year, although they haven’t been tried in recent years.
Every Bachelorette season in order
The following list names every season of The Bachelorette, including season number, name of the respective season’s bachelorette, along with the year the season first aired.
- Season 1 – Trista Rehn, 2003
- Season 2 – Meredith Phillips. 2004
- Season 3 – Jen Schefft, 2005
- Season 4 – DeAnna Pappas, 2008
- Season 5 – Jillian Harris, 2009
- Season 6 – Ali Fedotowsky, 2010
- Season 7 – Ashley Hebert, 2011
- Season 8 – Emily Maynard, 2012
- Season 9 – Desiree Hartsock, 2013
- Season 10 – Andi Dorfman, 2014
- Season 11 – Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2015
- Season 12 – Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher, 2016
- Season 13 – Rachel Lindsay, 2017
- Season 14 – Becca Kufrin, 2018
- Season 15 – Hannah Brown, 2019
- Season 16 – Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, 2020
- Season 17 – Katie Thurston, 2021
- Season 18 – Michelle Young, 2021
- Season 19 – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, 2022
- Season 20 – Charity Lawson, 2023
- Season 21 – Jenn Tran, 2024
The Bachelorette did not produce or release new seasons between 2006 and 2007, said to be at the time due to plundering ratings. However, like its male counterpart, The Bachelorette has aired one season a year since 2008, with the exception of 2021, when the series aired a “double season,” consisting of two seasons with two different bachelorettes in one year.
Every Bachelor Nation spin-off
The list below includes every Bachelor Nation spin-off, along with year(s) of release, and main cast members.
- Bachelor in Paradise (2014-present) – various cast members
- Bachelor Live (2016) – various cast members
- Bachelor Pad (2010-2012) – various cast members
- Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? (2016) – Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
- The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (2020) – various cast members
- The Bachelor Winter Games (2018) – various cast members
- The Golden Bachelor (2023-present) – Gerry Turner (2023)
- The Golden Bachelorette (2024-present) – casting TBA
- The Twins: Happily Ever After (2017), Haley and Emily Ferguson
- Wedding specials – Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (2003, vow renewal 2014), Jason Mesnick and Molly Malane (2010), Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (2012), Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (2014), Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (2016), Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (2024)
Cast member-focused spin-offs have said cast members named above. Spin-offs that do not have a specific bachelor or bachelorette at its center, or have multiple alumni from various casts of previous Bachelor Nation shows are listed as “various cast members” for the sake of clarity.
The Bachelor Live on Stage is not included as a spin-off, as it is a touring stage production and not a TV series available to watch. Other than that, you now have a complete knowledge of the Bacherlor Nation and are ready to dive in. See you on the other side.