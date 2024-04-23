Here’s every ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ season in order, including all ‘Bachelor Nation’ spinoffs

The Bachelor franchise is one of the longest-running television franchises in the U.S., and its simple premise — of one bachelor (or bachelorette, in its female counterpart), dating multiple people of the opposite sex across one season, hoping to date and find that special spark that leads to the love of their life — likely playing a role in its continuous success and widespread appeal.

The collective seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and its spin-offs, as well as its fandom, are often referred to as “Bachelor Nation”. If you’re looking to become a resident of the nation, here’s your handy guide to the entire franchise, broken down by series, season, and spin-offs.

Every Bachelor season in order

Photo via Bachelor Nation

The list below details every season of The Bachelor so far, dividing the seasons by number, individual bachelor, and year of airing.

Season 1 – Alex Michel, 2002

Season 2 – Aaron Buerge, 2002

Season 3 – Andrew Firestone, 2003

Season 4 – Bob Guinery, 2003

Season 5 – Jesse Palmer, 2004

Season 6 – Byron Velvick, 2004

Season 7 – Charlie O’Connell, 2005

Season 8 – Travis Lane Stork, 2006

Season 9 – Lorenzo Borghese, 2006

Season 10 – Andy Baldwin, 2007

Season 11 – Brad Womack, 2007

Season 12 – Matt Grant, 2008

Season 13 – Jason Mesnick, 2009

Season 14 – Jake Pavelka. 2010

Season 15 – Brad Womack, 2011

Season 16 – Ben Flajnik, 2012

Season 17 – Sean Lowe, 2013

Season 18 – Juan Pablo Gavalis, 2014

Season 19 – Chris Soules, 2015

Season 20 – Ben Higgins, 2016

Season 21 – Nick Viall, 2017

Season 22 – Arie Luyendyk Jr., 2018

Season 23 – Colton Underwood, 2019

Season 24 – Peter Weber, 2020

Season 25 – Matt James, 2021

Season 26 – Clayton Echard, 2022

Season 27 – Zach Shallcross, 2023

Season 28 – Joey Graziadei, 2024

The Bachelor typically airs one season per year, with the exceptions of 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2007, respectively. These are often known as “double seasons,” in which two separate seasons with two separate bachelors air over the course of one calendar year, although they haven’t been tried in recent years.

Every Bachelorette season in order

Image via ABC

The following list names every season of The Bachelorette, including season number, name of the respective season’s bachelorette, along with the year the season first aired.

Season 1 – Trista Rehn, 2003

Season 2 – Meredith Phillips. 2004

Season 3 – Jen Schefft, 2005

Season 4 – DeAnna Pappas, 2008

Season 5 – Jillian Harris, 2009

Season 6 – Ali Fedotowsky, 2010

Season 7 – Ashley Hebert, 2011

Season 8 – Emily Maynard, 2012

Season 9 – Desiree Hartsock, 2013

Season 10 – Andi Dorfman, 2014

Season 11 – Kaitlyn Bristowe, 2015

Season 12 – Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher, 2016

Season 13 – Rachel Lindsay, 2017

Season 14 – Becca Kufrin, 2018

Season 15 – Hannah Brown, 2019

Season 16 – Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, 2020

Season 17 – Katie Thurston, 2021

Season 18 – Michelle Young, 2021

Season 19 – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, 2022

Season 20 – Charity Lawson, 2023

Season 21 – Jenn Tran, 2024

The Bachelorette did not produce or release new seasons between 2006 and 2007, said to be at the time due to plundering ratings. However, like its male counterpart, The Bachelorette has aired one season a year since 2008, with the exception of 2021, when the series aired a “double season,” consisting of two seasons with two different bachelorettes in one year.

Every Bachelor Nation spin-off

Photo via ABC

The list below includes every Bachelor Nation spin-off, along with year(s) of release, and main cast members.

Bachelor in Paradise (2014-present) – various cast members

Bachelor Live (2016) – various cast members

Bachelor Pad (2010-2012) – various cast members

Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? (2016) – Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (2020) – various cast members

The Bachelor Winter Games (2018) – various cast members

The Golden Bachelor (2023-present) – Gerry Turner (2023)

The Golden Bachelorette (2024-present) – casting TBA

The Twins: Happily Ever After (2017), Haley and Emily Ferguson

Wedding specials – Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (2003, vow renewal 2014), Jason Mesnick and Molly Malane (2010), Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum (2012), Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (2014), Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (2016), Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (2024)

Cast member-focused spin-offs have said cast members named above. Spin-offs that do not have a specific bachelor or bachelorette at its center, or have multiple alumni from various casts of previous Bachelor Nation shows are listed as “various cast members” for the sake of clarity.

The Bachelor Live on Stage is not included as a spin-off, as it is a touring stage production and not a TV series available to watch. Other than that, you now have a complete knowledge of the Bacherlor Nation and are ready to dive in. See you on the other side.

