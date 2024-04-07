‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ to feature appearances from Bachelor Nation’s best, but will Hannah Brown be among them?

If you are anything like us and can’t get enough of the one and only Tyler Cameron, you are in for a treat. Mark your calendars, because the Bachelor Nation heartthrob will be starring in his very own reality series titled Going Home with Tyler Cameron, premiering on April 18 on Prime Video.

According to Prime Video, the soon-to-be hit show follows Cameron as he moves back to his hometown of Jupiter, Florida after his mother’s unexpected passing. Reuniting with his family and launching his long-awaited business, Image One, the 31-year-old plans to tackle home renovation after home renovation, all while learning to live a prosperous life after such a devastating loss. As the series progresses — showcasing numerous stunning home renovations — Cameron eventually flips his late mother’s house into the family home she always dreamed of, making Going Home with Tyler Cameron as heartwarming as it is tear-jerking.

“Making this show over the past four years has been a labor of love and I am extremely thankful to my team and the teams at Amazon and High Noon for all their hard-work and time that went into creating it,” Cameron shared in a statement regarding the series. “This show has everything from heart and grit to family, friends, and personal challenges, and I cannot wait to share my beautiful hometown and all my favorite people with everyone.”

You didn’t think Going Home with Tyler Cameron would ONLY star the titular character though… right?

“As the projects get bigger, better, and more complex, Tyler navigates the challenges of entrepreneurship, demonstrating his growth and resilience” as he leans on some of Bachelor Nation’s best for support: Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Jason Tartick, and more. With dozens of familiar faces making an appearance throughout the show, fans cannot help but hope that former fling Hannah Brown will star in Going Home with Tyler Cameron, and fortunately, we have the answer to this burning question.

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself whether or not Going Home with Tyler Cameron will feature the former Bachelorette.

Will Hannah Brown be a part of Going Home with Tyler Cameron?

She may be engaged to another man, but those who still ship Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown together better buckle their seatbelts as she will be making an appearance in Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

The official trailer released by Prime Video shows clips of former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Jason Tartick, as well as a snippet of Brown seemingly meeting Cameron for a meal together. Exclaiming “Hi Tyler!” with her signature Alabama accent, fans of the Bachelor franchise could not have been more thrilled to see the former Bachelorette, expressing their excitement via Reddit:

“They knew what they were doing putting HB in the first seconds of the trailer 😂” “Cute promo! I will never get over it that is not him and Hannah.” “His chemistry with Hannah made him a lot more interesting. Too bad they didn’t work out. Now that would have been a popular home renovation show! But it’s nice they’re on good terms and that he still has a stab at a show.”

To see Cameron and Brown interact for the first time in a blue moon — as well as appearances from James, Kirkconnell, and Tartick — catch Going Home with Tyler Cameron on Thursday, April 18 via Prime Video. It is sure to knock the socks off of every Bachelorette superfan!