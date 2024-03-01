What happened to Tyler Cameron’s mom?

Tyler Cameron captivated women all across America while fighting for the heart of Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette, garnering an impressive Instagram following of over 2 million. Earlier this week, he showed his supporters a much more sensitive side, sharing a tear-jerking tribute to his mother, who passed away in March of 2020.

“Today marks 4 years since your accident and when we last spoke. I miss the hell out of you. We all do. I have a pit in my throat as I write this. You were such a light and you put that light on everyone who needed it…. I want use today to remind people to take their time,” he prefaced, prior to gushing about how wonderful of a woman she was, as well as some regrets that he has from prior to her passing.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in the ways of the world. Hopping from meeting to meeting, job to job, call to call. Work, life, and relationships can so easily pull us away from those that love us the most. We get one mom and one dad in this world if we’re lucky, so when they reach out, take your time. Take your time to have that meaningful call or text message. My mom was always there and she was the rock. I took her for granted at times when I wish I would have taken my time… I wish I could have that time back to really call her and tell her I love her and how excited I am to see her. How excited I am to start this new dream project with you. All I ask from all of you is to take your time, and call those loved ones that always have your back and always are reaching out to you. Your call or text will mean the world to them and you never know when it will be your last chance to do so. We all can be better at doing this.”

Concluding with the statement that “We will continue to honor you and let your name continue to shine light on others,” Tyler’s caption — as well as the carousel of photos that accompanied it — had his followers in tears, leaving them with just one burning question: What happened to his mother?

Tyler Cameron’s mother — a real estate agent in Jupiter, Florida — passed away after suffering brain aneurysm at the age 55, something that came as a shock to the whole family. Much like he did for the four-year anniversary of her passing, Tyler took to Instagram to honor his mother almost instantaneously after the news broke.

“Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️”

While she is greatly missed, Tyler — as well as his brothers, Austin and Ryan Cameron — keep her legacy alive through the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, which “will seek to award scholarships to students and to help contribute to the local community.” How special is that?

Fans of the Bachelor franchise can donate to the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation now via the link in Tyler’s Instagram bio.