‘Clarkson’s Farm’ season 3 episode 5 release date, confirmed

Last week we returned to Clarkson’s Farm for a third season, although it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as the farm is in dire straits, forcing Jeremy to try out a new approach.

Things were looking up for Clarkson and his farm at the end of the second season and viewers were eagerly awaiting season 3 which dropped last week; however with a new season comes a new set of challenges. Jeremy has made some pretty bold moves this season, from trying to farm land deemed as “unfarmable” to becoming a pig farmer, we’ve seen Clarkson adapting so that Diddly Squat Farm can survive and thrive. However, the journey so far has had its highs and its lows with an absolutely heart-breaking, emotional, gut punch at the very end of the fourth episode, leaving fans in desperate need of some positivity. Of course, viewers have been left waiting for that ray of hope as the next episode currently isn’t available for watching just yet.

Amazon seems to have developed a habit recently of splitting some of its shortest series into two halves; why they’ve done this is not clear, but one thing’s for certain, it’s really annoying. At the end of last year Invincible took a mid-season break after just four episodes, leaving fans hanging until March to find out what happened next. Now we’re being put through the pain again with Clarkson’s Farm; we got the first four episodes and now Amazon is making us wait for the rest. So when will episode 5 be available to stream? And will the rest of season 3 drop at the same time?

Lucky for us this isn’t really an Invincible situation, fans aren’t going to be made to wait months for the second half to drop. According to an article from The Direct, episode 5 along with the remaining three episodes will all drop on the same day, that day being Friday, May 10th 12 am BST. It will also drop simultaneously in other regions, so for US audiences that will be Thursday, May 9th 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

While we don’t quite know what will happen in the second half of the third season, a press release from Amazon News promised someone new to join the returning cast. What’s more, fans can rejoice at the prospect of even more episodes in the future with confirmation via Deadline that the show has been renewed for a fourth season which we’ll likely see come to fruition in 2025. So although things seem pretty bleak right now, the future is looking a little brighter for Clarkson and Diddly Squat Farm.

