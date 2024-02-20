‘Clarkson’s Farm’ season 3 release date, trailer, cast, and more

Love him or loathe him, Jeremy Clarkson is set to hit our screens yet again. For two seasons now, the English TV presenter — best known as one of the hosts of Top Gear — has been wrangling cattle and driving the tractors on Clarkson’s Farm. The Amazon Prime Video docuseries follows Clarkson as he attempts to run the so-called ‘Diddly Squat’ farm in the Cotswolds region of West England.

It’s been over a year since the sophomore season of Clarkson’s Farm landed, and fans of the aspiring farmer have been wondering when he’s set to plough the fields again. Here’s everything we know about Clarkson’s Farm’s season three release date, trailer, cast and more.

Amazon Prime Video announced in Feb. 2024 that Clarkson’s Farm will return for its third season on the streamer on May 3. The show’s first season debuted June 2021, with the second installment not arriving until Feb. 2023. In line with previous installments, the third season will include eight episodes, all released on the same day.

Clarkson’s Farm season 3 trailer

While Amazon has yet to release an official trailer for season three of Clarkson’s Farm, the streamer has shared details of what the next batch of episodes will entail. It’s said that Clarkson and ‘Diddly Squat’ farms team will face several challenges including the rising prices of farming supplies and the fallout from Clarkson’s decision to open a restaurant.

The presenter caught the ire of his council after opening a restaurant without the proper planning permissions, forcing the local authorities to shut its doors. Season three will also document Clarkson’s attempt to turn a profit by using hundreds of acres of unfarmed land. Stay tuned for an official trailer for season three of Clarkson’s Farm closer to the release date.

Clarkson’s Farm season 3 cast

First-look images shared by Amazon show which castmates are set to return for season three of Clarkson’s Farm. Caleb Kooper, who has served as Clarkson’s day-to-day helper since the show’s inception, will return for season three, and so too will Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan. Gerald Cooper, the farm’s head of security, and agronomist and land agent Charlie Ireland will also appear in season three.

These are the core cast members who’ve appeared in both seasons of Clarkson’s Farm, though it’s not yet known whether recurring castmates — like the local vet Dilwyn Evans or the shepherdess Ellen Helliwell — will take another visit to ‘Diddly Squat’ farms.

The return of Clarkson’s Farm to Amazon Prime follows news that the streamer will no longer continue with additional seasons of Top Gun spinoff, The Grand Tour. While it was thought that the decision to end the series after five seasons was made following Clarkson’s controversial op-ed about Meghan Markle in 2023, it was later reported that The Grand Tour simply hadn’t gained enough viewership to justify new seasons.

Season two of Clarkson’s Farm racked up 4.3 million viewers, setting a record for the most-watched original television series in the UK in 2023.