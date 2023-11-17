Could there be a ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ spin-off series? Here’s everything we know so far

We just can't get enough of the senior citizen version of 'The Bachelor' fracnchise!

The Golden Bachelor is arguably the most wholesome show on television, and with the inaugural season coming to a close on November 30, fans of Bachelor Nation are truly devastated that we will not be able to watch senior citizens try their luck at finding love every Thursday night anymore. Nonetheless, our fingers are crossed that 72-year-old Gerry Turner finds his perfect match!

Losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness after being happily married for 43 years, Gerry embarked on his second chance at finding a life partner as the lead of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again” — how sweet is that?

Admitting to falling in love with multiple women throughout his experience on the show, the process seems to be working out for him thus far, narrowing down the eligible bachelorettes to just two individuals, Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist, but it is still unclear as to who receives his final rose in the end.

The Golden Bachelor consisted of women that were nothing short of spectacular, leaving viewers devastated that when the inaugural season comes to a close, individuals like Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, Sandra Mason, and more will be off of our television screens once and for all… or will they?

With fans of The Bachelor franchise advocating for The Golden Bachelorette to be put into production, could one of Gerry’s former girlfriends become the lead if this spin-off comes to fruition?

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the potential of The Golden Bachelorette.

Photo via ABC

First and foremost, the producers have indicated that The Golden Bachelorette is definitely something that they would like to happen in the near future, with one of said producers, Jason Ehrlich, spilling the tea in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re really hopeful that this continues to expand. People are really liking the stories that we’re telling, and so I’m really interested to see. It will be different. It will be almost like doing it for the first time all over again with The Golden Bachelorette. What is it going to be like with 20-some older men living in the Bachelor mansion? We don’t know, but I’m pretty sure it will be different and interesting, and that’s what makes me want to watch,” he gushed.

While they do not have nearly as much say as the producers, host Jesse Palmer, as well as the Golden Bachelor himself, admitted that they would be on board with the idea of The Golden Bachelorette.

Palmer told TODAY, “As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they’ve been through. I think there’s going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That’s my personal opinion.”

In addition to this, Turner shared with E! News, “I absolutely do hope that is something that happens… There’s no way I could recommend one out of those 22 women that would be better than any of the others. They’d all be wonderful candidates for it.”

While Gerry is unable to pinpoint which of his former girlfriends would the the best lead for this spin-off series, some of the women have expressed that they would be open to the idea…

Photo via ABC

Given their devastating departures on The Golden Bachelor, with both individuals being eliminated shortly after telling Gerry that they were in love with him, Faith Martin and Ellen Goltzer are strong contenders for being the Golden Bachelorette.

Martin told Parade that if producers asked her to be the leading lady of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, her answer would be “absolutely.”

She shared, “I would do it, because it’s been one of the best experiences of my life doing [The Golden Bachelor], and I would love for them to vet the people that I was interested in dating. Find them for me! Of course I would say yes.”

Goltzer also admitted that she would be eager to try her luck at finding love for the second time on television, sharing with E! News that she would love to be the Golden Bachelorette, “because then it shows that it was successful and that people are looking for it and people want to see it.”

Until The Golden Bachelorette hits our television screens (fingers crossed), fans of The Bachelor franchise can catch new episodes of The Golden Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.

Who will receive the final rose, Leslie or Theresa, and will the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor end in an engagement? With dozens of burning questions, only time will tell what the remainder of Gerry Turner‘s journey has in store…