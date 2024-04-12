Has ‘Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima said anything in response to Gerry and Theresa’s divorce?

As of April 12, 2024, Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially over. The couple called it quits just three months after their televised Golden Wedding, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: is love even real anymore?

72-year-old Turner and 70-year-old Nist got engaged during the highly-anticipated Golden Bachelor finale, with the former presenting the latter with a stunning Neil Lane sparkler and deeming her to be the woman he “cannot live without.” Breaking runner-up Leslie Fhima‘s heart just hours before the proposal, the finale was as heartwarming as it was heartbreaking, but it looks like all of the drama was not worth it in the end.

As Turner and Nist told Good Morning America, they are getting a divorce, largely due to their plans of moving to Charleston, South Carolina together never reaching fruition. Ultimately, the former lovebirds decided that they wanted to live closer to their families. As Turner told People following his proposal to Nist, “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with, and then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.'”

Because Turner and Nist split so quickly, Bachelor fans can’t help but think about Fhima, who had her heart broken by the Golden Bachelor in front of the entire world. Has she said anything about their breakup announcement, and does it mean she now has a chance to rekindle her romance with Gerry?

Has Leslie Fhima spoken out about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce?

Sorry to burst your bubble, Golden Bachelor fans, but Fhima has yet to speak out about Turner and Nist’s breakup announcement. Believe me, we’re on the edges of our seats, too, waiting to hear if and when she has anything to say. In the meantime, folks over on Twitter X have wasted no time speculating about how Fhima is reacting following the shocking news.

