The Bachelor Season 29: Everything you need to know before this month’s premiere

The 29th season of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 27. This time around, The Bachelorette alum Grant Ellis is looking for love.

Recommended Videos

Watch now: The Bachelor on Hulu

Who is Grant Ellis?

Ellis, “a self-proclaimed mama’s boy” (according to his official biography) is the second Black man to lead The Bachelor. He previously competed on The Bachelorette for the love and affection of Jen Tran, but was ultimately unsuccessful — a fact that means he now has a chance at finding love on his own show.

Ellis is also a former pro basketball pro, playing in the Dominican Republic for the Indios de San Francisco basketball team and later for Club Huellas del Siglo before hanging up his hoop shoes for the world of day trading.

When does The Bachelor Season 29 begin?

The new season will premiere on ABC on Monday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will premiere weekly. The series can also be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Who are the women on The Bachelor Season 29?

USA Today reported the women in this season are:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

The Bachelor Season 29 trailer

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy