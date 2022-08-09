‘The Bachelorette’ drama intensifies and bachelor nation reacts

As this, the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette yet continues — tears are being shed, hearts are being broken, and fans continue to question why we have two leads in the first place.

Gabby and Rachel both deserve love, and the support they can give one another is next level. Still, the heartache is also more intense this time as it almost seems like an unwritten popularity contest with some guys. That idea was the highlight of the episode tonight when Rachel discovered that a specific suitor had been accepting her roses while harboring interest for Gabby instead.

That’s right; Logan decided to spill the beans on a secret he’d been keeping.

Logan’s spiel went something like this:

“I feel like something’s kind of been holding me back a little bit. A feeling that I’ve kind of been anchored down by, and like at the beginning of this journey — first group date, going over to your house: you and I shared like a real connection. I also got to talk with Gabby, and me and Gabby also had a strong connection; and at the end of the night, I originally thought that I was going to receive a rose from Gabby. It’s been hard for me moving forward to kind of forget about that connection. When I read that date card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone who they could end up with at the end of this — while I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby.”

Rachel was emotional, as one would imagine, and was more upset that it took Logan so long to be honest with her. Logan walked away after Rachel could speak her mind to him and reached out to Gabby about how he was feeling.

Of course, Gabby went to Rachel and let her know everything from her perspective, and the two shared a moment that allowed viewers to see that the depth of their friendship is pretty incredible.

Gabby decided to give Logan a chance as she had been interested in him, sharing that he was the guy they both had feelings for, but fans aren’t sure about her decision.

Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about everything happening with Logan and the women tonight, in addition to the regular ups and downs of a dating show.

You know who would’ve told Rachel about Logan wanting to switch sides????? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/uAWDOCsNge — BachelorBtch (@bachelorbtch) August 2, 2022

We just want to hug Rachel.

We feel this meme far too often, and it really sums up what Rachel is going through.

A rare, never-before-seen photo of Logan!

Amid all the drama, one thing Bachelor Nation can agree on is the fact that Nate is so pure and the world doesn’t deserve him. Oh and that Gabby and Rachel have the sweetest friendship!

Nate might be the best guy to ever come in this show #TheBachelorettes #bachelorette #Bachelornation — Jess (@jcohen403) August 9, 2022

Seeing Gabby hand the group date rose to Nate and how happy it made him #TheBachelorettes #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zSeANhND75 — Helen (@Helen_Saeian) August 9, 2022

You can watch The Bachelorette on ABC Monday nights at 8/7c — and you might want to grab some tissues, you might just end up feeling emotional too.