‘The Bachelorette’ suitors reveal shockingly vindictive meaning behind ‘FP’

On Monday night’s “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette, it was revealed what inside joke the men had about another contestant, and it will make most people wonder why suitors chosen for the show often turn out to be exceptionally immature.

The “Men Tell All” episode is the penultimate episode of the season and is filmed in front of a studio audience. All of the men who were suitors on the show, minus the ones still on it, are invited back to talk about the drama that had occurred during the season. This season’s version was certainly no exception.

At one point, host Jesse Palmer turned to Peter, who was eliminated on the very first night, and said, “There was no drama until you went home. Can you shed some light on that for us?”

Peter explained, “About 15 or 16 of the guys at the end of their head shots, put the initials FP.”

What Peter is referring to is that many of the men – including Sean, Xavier, Aaron, and Brayden – posted their headshots on their respective social media pages with a message and, as everyone who followed the show could easily see, signed off “FP.”

Peter then revealed, “Brayden was actually man enough to come and tell me what it meant; and what it meant was ‘F*** Peter.’ I went to bed that night kind of confused and ultimately pretty upset.”

This was such a surprising reveal that the host even admitted, “This is a lot of stuff that I didn’t know.”

That’s when Peter reminded everyone that he was only on the show for a few minutes because he was eliminated. While people in the audience showed shocked faces, some of the men went into self-defense mode.



Xavier seemed genuinely disappointed with himself, but he added something odd that makes us wonder if that really was the case; because he all but blamed Brayden by saying that no one would have even known if it wasn’t for Brayden telling Peter. It just sounds like he has changed his attitude about it because he got caught. Shouldn’t blame go to the guy whose idea it was? Unfortunately, it was not revealed who that is, and the rest of the blame should go on those who used the “FP” signoff.

As if that wasn’t enough, producers then showed some of the posts to the embarrassment of those there, such as Sean, who was genuinely surprised about not being liked enough by the bachelorette.

When the question was posed why they decided to actually use that signoff, multiple guys responded, ultimately explaining that Peter rubbed them the wrong way initially, but that he also asked about endorsement deals on zoom call after the season wrapped. This apparently made the men annoyed, considering Peter was barely on the show, and to them it proved that he was there for the wrong reasons.

However, one has to wonder, what deal can he possibly get while being on the show for just a few minutes anyway? Isn’t that something most men like myself would simply laugh off? The guys also claimed that Peter said to the producers, “Thanks for putting me on the map.”

The thing that the men seem to forget is that Charity Lawson sent him home on night one; so she clearly saw through him. So, why is it a problem after the show wrapped? Are the so-called men really just immature frat guys? One certainly has to seriously consider this disappointing possibility.

Then, Xavier spoke again and said to Peter, “I apologize for putting that on my page. I thought it was an inside joke and I was wrong.”

No one else gave Peter an apology, or at least it was not shown on the show, and even if they’re right about Peter, why would they allow a guy who they knew for a few minutes affect them in such a frustrating way to the point of using the FP sign off publicly? They have since erased the sign off from their social media.

The real reveal, perhaps unsurprisingly, is that yet again many of the suitors are just not ready for manhood and would clearly be a horrible choice for someone like Charity Lawson. Maybe the producers deserve blame, but regardless, the childish ways of the suitors have to be considered a serious embarrassment for the show.

Although Aaron is one of the remaining three men, it’s extremely unlikely that Charity chooses him. She will almost certainly choose Dotun or Joey, neither of whom were mentioned as being a part of the FP controversy. It proves that Charity chooses wisely.