‘The Baldwins’ Alec Baldwin’s new reality series air date, synopsis, and more

This summer, actor Alec Baldwin took everyone aback by announcing he – along with his wife Hilaria and their seven shared children – will star in his first reality series. This will be The Baldwins, airing on TLC. The show is already controversial, as Baldwin was involved in an involuntary manslaughter trial at the time of the announcement over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in 2021.

Recommended Videos

Although the trial has been dismissed, the series has attracted significant interest as a signifier of this next phase of Baldwin’s career and has been criticized as a move of poor taste. Here’s what we know about what the show so far.

As of July 2024, the premiere date for The Baldwins is simply stated as “2025”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As the year draws to a close, we will likely get an exact air date for the new year.

According to the outlet, the now-dismissed court case against Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter likely impacted production scheduling. Now the trial is over and Baldwin’ has been cleared, the family have been spotted filming for the reality series, so the premiere date is probably in early 2025.

The Baldwins synopsis

According to an official statement by the TLC network, “Alec and Hilaria [will] invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids,” adding that “for the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter, and drama.”

The network chose to make a series with the celebrity couple because “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” which could point towards a Keeping Up with the Kardashians-style series, where the fame of the central family predates their reality TV debut. With this in mind, it’s likely to be a more fly-on-the-wall style series, giving viewers at home a glimpse into what the Baldwins’ experience in the spotlight entails.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy