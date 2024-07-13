‘Absolutely shocking the pattern of government misconduct in this case’: Is Alec Baldwin really off the hook for involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting?

It appears that the impossible has just happened.

In a pivot that almost seems scripted, the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin was dismissed Friday, leaving many wondering if he’s truly in the clear for the tragic 2021 Rust shooting incident.

For those who need a refresher:

On October 21, 2021, during a rehearsal for the Western film Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County, Baldwin was holding a prop revolver that unexpectedly discharged.

The incident resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, who was also a co-producer on the film, maintained he was unaware the gun contained a live round and that it fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins.

That brings us to the present day where Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s decision to dismiss the case with prejudice has rattled the entertainment industry and legal circles alike. If you’re unfamiliar with legal jargon, that means the case can’t be refiled or brought back to court, effectively ending the legal action permanently.

Is this officially the end of Alec Baldwin’s legal woes?

I’m sure this will be played over and over tonight. Watch as Hillary Baldwin and Alec talking, whispering in court.



PS -I refuse to call her Hilaria “How do you say cucumber” she is from Boston. #AlecBaldwin #AlecBaldwinTrial pic.twitter.com/i4nTcAvNz6 — Rob Vann (@robo_vann) July 12, 2024

The dismissal came after Baldwin’s legal team argued that prosecutors had suppressed crucial evidence — a collection of ammunition turned in by a man named Troy Teske. This evidence, which potentially could have shed light on how live rounds ended up on set, was filed under a different case number and not shared with the defense.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey initially claimed the ammunition was unrelated to the case. However, when the evidence was brought into the courtroom, it became clear that some rounds resembled those found on the set at the time. This revelation led to a dramatic turn of events, with Morrissey herself taking the stand to explain the oversight, which is a mistake that led to the outright dismissal of the case, as per Judge Sommer.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

The decision left Baldwin, 66, visibly emotional in the courtroom. He cried and hugged his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, as the reality of his legal reprieve sank in.

BALDWIN LEAVES COURT: Alec Baldwin left court today after a judge dismissed his involuntary manslaughter case. Baldwin wept after receiving the news. Read more: https://t.co/7RBgIVIkeN pic.twitter.com/qDVVd4UxVX — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 12, 2024

But is Baldwin really free? Yes and no because even though the criminal case has been dismissed, he still faces civil lawsuits, including one from Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins. Although a settlement was previously announced, it hasn’t been fully resolved so there are several loose ends that need to be tied up.

Generally speaking, the road to this verdict has been anything but smooth. This is actually the second time that Baldwin has managed to escape a manslaughter conviction. He was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and a firearm enhancement charge, though the latter was eventually dropped.

The crazy part is that these legal claims were dismissed altogether in April 2023, citing “new facts in the case.” In other words, the prosecutors at that time stated they had uncovered new information that required further investigation. They didn’t specify exactly what these new facts were but indicated they needed more time to review and potentially reconstruct the gun used in the shooting. But then, in January 2024, a grand jury indicted him on an involuntary manslaughter charge… again.

Throughout the legal fiasco, Baldwin’s team fought the prosecution at every turn, filing motions to dismiss various aspects of the case. For instance, last month, his lawyers asked the judge to toss the case, arguing that the firearm was badly damaged during forensic testing at an FBI lab. While previous attempts were unsuccessful, this latest motion finally stuck.

This case brings into question the handling of evidence in high-profile cases. Jason Bowles, attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison, called the situation “absolutely shocking.”

“Absolutely shocking the pattern of government misconduct in this case and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s case. We will be moving for her immediate release.”

To add more drama to the mix, fellow co-special prosecutor, Erlinda Ocampo Johnson, resigned just before the dismissal. In a later interview, she expressed her belief that dismissal was the right decision given the evidence issues, though she doesn’t think the withholding was intentional.

The case’s collapse has reignited discussions about on-set safety in the film industry. The incident had already sparked debate about whether guns belong on movie sets at all, drawing renewed attention to broader challenges of ensuring crew safety during productions. For Baldwin, a three-time Emmy winner known for his roles in 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and films like Beetlejuice, the dismissal lifts a significant weight that has shadowed his life and career for almost three years.

As previously mentioned, the actor isn’t completely out of the woods yet. The civil lawsuit from Matthew Hutchins with his lawyer, Brian J. Panish, still stands, and it is ready to hold Baldwin “accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins.”

For now, the entertainment world watches with bated breath, wondering what the next chapter in this Hollywood tragedy will bring. Will Baldwin’s career recover? Will there be industry-wide changes to prevent similar incidents? And most importantly, will Halyna Hutchins’ family find the justice and closure they’re looking for?

