The best fan reactions to latest Moon Knight trailer
Twitter is abuzz following the latest look at the upcoming Moon Knight Disney Plus series, released today during the Super Bowl.
Heaps of fans are getting particularly excited by Moon Knight’s crescent glider cape, which is taken straight out of a comic book panel. The suit got mixed reception at first from fans, but is now winning many over with how it looks in action in today’s trailer.
The second trailer also featured further looks at Oscar Isaac as the many personas of Moon Knight, as he struggles to understand the separate realities he’s living in. Ethan Hawke’s villainous cult leader is also featured heavily, as he does a spot-on impression of David Koresh.
Moon Knight is set for a March 30 release, exclusively on Disney Plus. Mohamed Diab acts as director for four episodes, with director duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helming the other two in the six-part series.