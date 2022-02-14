The best fan reactions to latest Moon Knight trailer

Twitter is abuzz following the latest look at the upcoming Moon Knight Disney Plus series, released today during the Super Bowl.

Heaps of fans are getting particularly excited by Moon Knight’s crescent glider cape, which is taken straight out of a comic book panel. The suit got mixed reception at first from fans, but is now winning many over with how it looks in action in today’s trailer.

ESTE FRAME DE MOON KNIGHT ES PURO COMIC pic.twitter.com/b2CffiYaiM — 𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀 #DoctorStrange (@QuidVacuo_) February 13, 2022

Say what you will about the direction of the writing but visually I think they perfectly captured moon knight in live action pic.twitter.com/M3gjx8qQLs — Silver Spectre🌙 (@mklover4000) February 14, 2022

Moon Knight The Batman

🤝

Having posters that go

Extremely hard pic.twitter.com/Tq1d2JWcDJ — Orville (Peacemaker Era) (@orvilleatari) February 14, 2022

Unbelievably gassed for Moon Knight, this looks so fire🌙 pic.twitter.com/jZ8ks1z4ex — Ryan (@RealRysu) February 14, 2022

Moon Knight is such a sexy character 😩 pic.twitter.com/dZKuy21xCt — Len ☾ 45 days (@LennieCon9) February 13, 2022

Moon Knight is about to be f%*king amazing!!! I guarantee it! pic.twitter.com/nOWoBGpUUk — Sideswipe’s A Boss (@sideswipe_boss) February 13, 2022

make moon knight's crescent cape x3 as big please pic.twitter.com/XfEWraBugH — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) February 13, 2022

just me trying to translate the heiroglyphics on the Moon Knight show page on D+ pic.twitter.com/WnjSl92zKj — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) February 13, 2022

Moon Knight text posts I'm reposting in honor of tonight. pic.twitter.com/OQbN2OgwhN — Rebecca CEO of Steven Grant's bed (@whiskeyslasso) February 13, 2022

The second trailer also featured further looks at Oscar Isaac as the many personas of Moon Knight, as he struggles to understand the separate realities he’s living in. Ethan Hawke’s villainous cult leader is also featured heavily, as he does a spot-on impression of David Koresh.

Moon Knight is set for a March 30 release, exclusively on Disney Plus. Mohamed Diab acts as director for four episodes, with director duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helming the other two in the six-part series.