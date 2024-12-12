Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants, of course, and our favorite sponge and his deep-sea friends love the holidays as much as we do.

Recommended Videos

SpongeBob is always laughing, constantly finding the silver lining, and chasing Jellyfish like it’s what he was put on the seabed to do. It’s no surprise that he also loves Christmas — it’s bright and full of cheer and the most magical time of the year! Pretty much the opposite of the ever-popular Halloween episodes, actually.

The holiday season might look a little different under the sea, but it’s still got the wonder and joy that our above-water celebrations have. When SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward experience the winter months alongside friends like Mr. Krabs, their frenemy Plankton, and Mrs. Puff, they make sure to pack them with everything from snowball fights and snow angels to baking and holiday cheer. But we can’t let them have all the fun!

So, we decided to rewatch some of our favorite SpongeBob episodes set during the holiday season and share them with you. That said, here are the best episodes to watch with friends and loved ones this week to help you celebrate all things Christmas!

“Snowball Effect” (season 3, episode 3)

When SpongeBob wants to have a snowball fight with Patrick, he must first show him the ropes since Patrick hasn’t had a snowball fight before. Patrick is even convinced that someone is after him, pelting him with snowy objects. SpongeBob shows him just how fun snowball fights can be, and soon they want others to join in on the fun. Of course they try to recruit Squidward into their fun afternoon, but in true Squidward fashion, he’s not as excited to join as they’d hoped.

Will they convince him that snowball fights can be fun, or will it turn into an all-out brawl? You’ll have to watch this episode to find out, and you won’t want to miss it. The companion episode is that of Mr. Krabs having a yard sale, and it’s packed with all the sarcasm and laughs you’ve come to expect from SpongeBob.

“It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!” (season 8, episode 23)

One of our favorite Christmas tunes comes from this SpongeBob Christmas special. It’s so good that we had to post it and share it with you. Don’t be surprised if “Don’t Be a Jerk (It’s Christmas)” gets stuck in your head after watching. It’s a great song to remember when someone cuts you off in traffic or steals the last must-have toy you wanted to buy!

This Christmas special took place in the eighth season of SpongeBob and is one of our favorite episodes of all time. SpongeBob unknowingly helps Plankton get the entirety of Bikini Bottom on the naughty list for Christmas, and once he realizes what he’s done, he must put a stop to it at once. This particular episode brings laughs and even some feel-good moments that you can enjoy as Bikini Bottom comes together to celebrate the holiday and save the Krabby Patty formula.

“Christmas Who?” (season 2, episode 8)

When SpongeBob surprises Sandy with a sneak karate attack, he’s stunned by her odd behavior. Sandy is decorating for something but SpongeBob fears it will harm her. What happens when Sandy explains that she’s preparing for a beautiful holiday? Will SpongeBob come to love Christmas and the decor as much as she does? If so, how will he explain the cheerful festivities to the rest of Bikini Bottom?

“Frozen Face-Off” (season 8, episode 4)

While this is more winter-centric than Christmas-y, it’s still an episode we have to watch during the holiday season. When Bikini Bottom plans a sled race, the stakes are high. What could make them even higher? Plankton and his unrelenting desire to steal the Krabby Patty formula, of course! In addition to Plankton being up to his regular antics, other happenings prevent the sled race from success. From jellyfish stings to being frozen solid, there are many risks involved in getting the big reward.

“Plankton’s Old Chum” (season 12, episode 5)

Just what does Plankton’s chum have to do with Christmas? This SpongeBob episode sees Plankton scheming to get away with his most ridiculous plan yet. Plankton has too much old chum on his hands and nowhere to hide it. He can’t use his standard dumping ground since it’s full and can’t find anywhere else to get rid of the chum.

A frustrated Plankton finds SpongeBob who, in his usual cheery disposition, wonders what Plankton is doing. This is when he gets resourceful and lies to SpongeBob, claiming it’s Chum Day, a holiday where fish give each other chum. Playing off of Christmas, SpongeBob helps Plankton celebrate the special day. Will Plankton get away with his fake holiday and find a way to rid himself of the old chum? You’ll have to tune in and find out!

“SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas” (season 13, episode 5)

Didn’t every kid completely dream about visiting Santa Claus in the North Pole? Well, if you never managed to make that impossible dream come true, luckily you can live out the experience through SpongeBob, Patrick and yes… even Plankton. In the Christmas special, the trio embark on a complicated yet entertaining journey to the North Pole to deliver Santa a present. But when Santa is nowhere to be found, the group become “Santa” until he finally shows up and spreads that familiar holiday joy and cheer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy