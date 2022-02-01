The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar has recently talked about all the things in his personal life that he had to sacrifice for the show over its long tenure.

From a progressive standpoint, The BBT was the great successor to How I Met Your Mother, which itself was the spiritual follow-up to Friends. As we learned from the former two, though, every great run, regardless of how successful it is, eventually has to come to an end. For the story of these highly intelligent nerds adjusting to social norms, the twelfth and final season in 2019 served as the bespoke swansong, with every character reflecting on their growth and beginning a new chapter in their respective lives.

But in terms of production, dedicating your life for more than 12 years to a whopping 279-episode series must have been quite a stressful undertaking for the cast members, who, to their credit, actually stuck with the show through thick and thin and delivered a worthwhile conclusion for fans.

That effort apparently came with a lot of personal sacrifices on the actors’ part. At least, that has been the case according to Kunal Nayyar, who portrayed Raj Koothrappali in the series. In a recent chat with the U.K.’s Channel 4 (transcribed by the Express) the star opened up about his experience and all the things he missed out on for the series.

“I think it was time for all of us to move on and do other endeavours in our life,” He said. “People don’t realize the sacrifice it takes to do an entire season, you know, and for me living away from my family in India, I had missed a lot of births and deaths and anniversaries. It was time for me [and] for all of us to spend more time with our families.”

Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali in The Big Bang Theory

The cast of The Big Bang Theory is likely to return for a reunion special somewhere down the line, though considering the fact that the show ended just a little under three years ago, it might regrettably be quite a while before we see the family together again.