CBS gave the world The Big Bang Theory for 12 years, and because any identifiable franchise can still make money from someone, somewhere, it has just been announced the show’s oral history will be told through a new book.

Today The Hollywood Reporter revealed bazinga buffs can get their hands on The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series Oct. 11. It will feature comments from creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar. While it is not the usual reunion shows like this usually have, writer Jessica Radloff said it is close to that and will treat fans to a number of new revelations.

“Ever since The Big Bang Theory signed off in May 2019 fans have been asking for a reunion, and come October they will have it. Having covered the series for most of its 12-year run, I thought I knew everything – and I mean everything – about it. Turns out, after doing over 116 hours of brand-new interviews for this book I learned my knowledge only scratched the surface, and I promise I’m not over-selling that. Many of the reveals were new and shocking to the actors and the executive producers.”

Lorre wrote the forward for the piece, and items detailed in it include the story of Leonard Nimoy and his napkin, when Sheldon consummates his relationship with Amy, and a dive into both of the pilots for the show. Fans will also hear about the things which were troubling the actors when the show was being shot and how these issues hit the show.

The book can be preordered now at grandcentralpublishing.com.