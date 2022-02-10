‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale lands the show’s worst Rotten Tomatoes score

The Book of Boba Fett aired its season finale yesterday, and the final verdict is coming in. The consensus is building that while it doesn’t live up to the high standards of The Mandalorian, the story was worth it in the end, if only to push forward Din Djarin and Grogu’s story and set up their third season of adventures.

The problem is that this leaves Temuera Morrison’s titular bounty hunter out in the cold. He didn’t even get a line in the show’s two best episodes, and we never quite figured out why he suddenly has ambitions to become a crime lord. Fans had hoped we’d hear some revelations in the finale, but while it was certainly action-packed, Fett’s motives remain unclear.

Perhaps that’s why the finale – “In the Name of Honor” – has received the worst Rotten Tomatoes score so far for the show. The seventh episode is sat on a disappointing 47%, a stark contrast with the back-to-back 100% ratings of the two previous installments.

Check out the awesome concept art for 'The Book of Boba Fett's finale 1 of 15

It may be worth bearing a couple of things in mind before jumping to rash conclusions, though. Firstly, that score is based on only 17 reviews, which is a small sample size. Secondly, the rating for the show as a whole is a much more impressive 82% after 145 reviews, even if it only has a 60% audience rating.

The Book of Boba Fett seems destined to go down as a footnote to The Mandalorian‘s story, and while it would appear on the surface that it didn’t stick the landing, there was still a lot to love here. Let’s hope we see more of Morrison’s Fett in other upcoming Star Wars shows, even if he doesn’t get a second season of his own.