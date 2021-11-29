With the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett hitting Disney Plus next month, we’re getting a number of glimpses into the show ahead of its release.

Not least among the teases are images of the two heroes of the series, who were first featured in The Mandalorian season two. The last we saw of Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand was a surprise end-credit sequence teasing their solo adventures at the end of the finale of The Mandalorian season two.

We’re now getting images from those two lead characters in the form of posters, featuring both Boba and Fennec surrounded by a swirl of Tatooine sand, where their upcoming series will take place.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Gets Epic New Character Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The series will find the legendary bounty hunter Boba and mercenary Fennec returning to the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine to usurp the throne of the crime syndicate once ruled by Boba’s former employer, Jabba the Hutt.

We’ve also seen some teases to the fact that the series may offer an explanation as to how Boba survived the Sarlacc pit at the end of Return of the Jedi, with the character stating in the latest TV spot that he was “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine.

Though there have been explanations for this in the past, that was all in the realm of legacy Star Wars novelizations and comics, which were largely pruned by Disney from being officially canon when they acquired the franchise.

The Book of Boba Fett comes to Disney Plus on Dec. 29.