‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just dropped a huge hint that a major character is back

The Book of Boba Fett‘s fourth episode – ‘The Gathering Storm’ – didn’t move the story forward much. Much of it was spent adding detail to story we already know, with only the last few minutes teasing the upcoming war between Fett and the Pyke Syndicate.

But the very last moments of the episode dropped a huge hint that the show is about to kick into high gear. With battle coming Fett says he has plenty of credits “but what I’m short on is muscle”. Shand responds “credits can buy muscle, if you know where to look”. Then the unmistakable opening bars of Ludwig Göransson’s ‘The Mandalorian’ theme played.

This may be confirmation Din Djarin is making a guest appearance on The Book of Boba Fett. We last saw him in the finale of The Mandalorian‘s second season, where he fulfilled his mission by handing Grogu over to Luke Skywalker to continue his training in the force. The closing moments hinted that there’d be conflict with Bo Katan over the Darksaber, though there’s nothing ruling out him returning to his day job of bounty hunter for hire.

The only wrinkle is that Pedro Pascal has been busy working on HBO’s The Last of Us, though he could either have found the time for a quick return to Lucasfilm or – more likely – Brendan Wayne will wear the costume, Pascal will provide the voice, and he won’t ever remove his helmet.

There’s a small chance Shand could also be referring to Bo Katan’s Death Watch as they’re also Mandalorians. My thinking is that this is unlikely, as they have their own theme that would have made more sense to play if they were teasing them.

Let’s hope this all pans out next week, as The Book of Boba Fett sorely needs a home run episode right now.