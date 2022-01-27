Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett mostly caught us up with what Din Djarin has been up to since the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, but we also learned a few things about the fate of Moff Gideon, the series’ overarching antagonist.

At least, that’s what he was until the conclusion of the second run. We still don’t know what Jon Favreau plans to do with The Mandalorian next, but the Armorer detailing the fall of their homeworld in this recent episode gives us a hint as to where Djarin’s journey will take him next.

Then there’s the matter of Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, who’s currently training under Luke Skywalker, so who or what the common denominator will be here is anyone’s guess right now.

That being said, according to “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian,” Moff Gideon could still end up being the big bad of season 3 and beyond. The Mandalorians tell Djarin that Gideon had a direct hand in the destruction of Mandalore, and that’s how he acquired the Darksaber in the first place. Mando, on the other hand, tells them that he’s still alive and has been sent to the New Republic to “face justice for his crimes.”

If years and years of imbibing fiction across different mediums has taught us anything, Gideon will somehow escape his captors and return with a bigger force of the Imperial remnants to cause our protagonists trouble. Though for now, Mando and Boba will have their hands full dealing with the Hutt cousins in the remaining episodes of The Book of Boba Fett.