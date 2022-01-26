The Book of Boba Fett fans had to double-check their Disney Plus catalogues today to make sure they hadn’t accidentally started streaming The Mandalorian. The latest episode essentially begins with Din Djarin tracking down a bounty hunter and killing him, but people who thought showrunner Jon Favreau was only teasing viewers with a brief appearance were in for quite a ride with the rest of “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian.”

Following the little showdown, Djarin makes his way back to the Mandalorian hideout, where the Armorer inspects Moff Gideon’s Darksaber and recounts the destruction of their home planet after the rise of the Empire. When the rest of the Mandalorians learn that Djarin has taken his helmet off, the protagonist is compelled to leave their community, which leads him to the desert world of Tatooine.

In the episode’s third act, Mando finally acquires a new ship, but Fennec Shand intercepts him before he can take off. The assassin asks Mando to fight alongside Boba against the Hutts. He agrees to return Boba’s favor, but only after he checks up on Grogu.

That’s right, The Book of Boba Fett has essentially gone out of its way to tease that we might see Grogu and Luke Skywalker this season, and some Star Wars fans are losing their minds over the possibility.

While it’d admittedly be amazing to see Grogu and Luke training at some point in The Book of Boba Fett, we have a feeling Lucasfilm is reserving that for a much more special debut. Maybe Din visits Grogu off-screen while Boba makes preparations for the final showdown? I guess we’ll find out for ourselves one way or another on Wednesday next week.